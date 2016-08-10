Because the laws of fashion don't apply to superstars like Bey

From wearing velvet to satin to fur sandals, celebrities have already confirmed their immunity to weather and refusal to commit to any summer style norms. But Beyoncé just took things to a whole new level.

Taking a break from the European leg of her Formation tour in Italy, the Lemonade singer passed on a bikini and instead rocked a full-on designer jumpsuit while jet skiing in the Mediterranean waters with her husband Jay Z.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed who designed her jumpsuit, or why exactly Queen Bey chose to wear a flowing, embellished designer ensemble while jet skiing, we must admit she looks pretty #Flawless while doing it. (See the jumpsuit pre-sea spray soaking, below.)

Obviously, all the laws of fashion and style the average person follows don’t apply to Beyoncé. But even A-list celebs have to abide by some rules: she did still wear a helmet and life jacket as she cruised through the ocean.