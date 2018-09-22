Beyoncé Wears $49.99 Imitation Yeezys in Instagram Post Shared and Celebrated by Kanye West

Kanye West seemingly ended his feud with JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé on Thursday when he posted a photo of the couple captioned, “famleeeeee.”

In the shot, Queen Bey, 37, and JAY-Z, 48, can be seen cuddling in a car. Fans were quick to assume the reason for the shoutout was because Beyoncé happened to be wearing a pair of Yeezy Season 6 PVC Wedges that cost around $850.

Turns out, she wasn’t. Instead, the “Formation” singer opted for a pair Yeezy-inspired heels by the brand Public Desire which sell for just $49.99.

The brand confirmed the shoes were not Yeezys by sharing the same photo Kanye, 41, posted captioned, “Cop Queen Bey’s EXACT style in PD,” adding the shoes are called “MALIBOO.”

It’s not clear if Kanye mistook Beyoncé’s shoes for Yeezys but the shoes are very similar sans for a slightly different heel and a very different price tag.

Like the shoes, Kanye and the couple’s relationship now is not a perfect match for what it used to be.

Kanye and JAY-Z’s beef began in 2014 when JAY-Z and Beyoncé decided not to attend Kanye’s wedding to Kim Kardashian West in Florence, Italy.

In May, the “Lift Yourself” rapper opened up about his strained relationship with JAY-Z during a nearly two-hour interview with Charlamagne Tha God on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club.

“I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” Kanye said referring to allegations that JAY-Z had been unfaithful to Beyoncé.

“I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth,” Kanye continued. “You start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?'”

However, Kanye revealed he’s “past it, but at the time I was hurt.” He also said, “I don’t think I ever asked him that question, directly.”

The interview came a year after JAY-Z released “Kill JAY-Z” on his latest album 4:44, in which he included a few jabs to West.

“I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/ But this ‘f— everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/ You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you saying’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane,” JAY-Z rapped.

The two also battled over a money dispute involving JAY-Z’s streaming platform Tidal. Kanye also claimed that his daughter North and JAY-Z’s daughter Blue have never had a playdate during a concert in 2016.

JAY-Z addressed Kanye’s claim during an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller in August 2017.

“What really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into,” JAY-Z said. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”

Nonetheless, JAY-Z explained to Dean Baquet during an interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine in November 2017, that they’re going to be okay.

“[I talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother,” JAY-Z told the magazine. “I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us… ‘Cause, you know— Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother.”

Kanye also spoke on mending their friendship with Charlamagne. “We’re texting each other,” he said. “It’s positive energy. I haven’t seen him, but I can feel him.”