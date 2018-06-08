Beyoncé Wears Galia Lahav Wedding Dress for Apparent Vow Renewal to Jay-Z: All the Details

Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their On the Run Tour II shows on Wednesday with a bang! Between the custom costumes, the adorable family photos and the revelation that the couple may have renewed their wedding vows, the Bey Hive has not stopped buzzing.

In an adorable family montage, the couple of 10 years shared a rare glimpse of their 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir while all dressed in all white. And we just got further proof that it appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony, because a press release on behalf of designer Galia Lahav confirmed that Beyoncé was wearing the couture label’s “Thelma” style wedding dress for a “vow renewal.”

Galia Lahav announced that she wore a gown from the “Victorian Affinity” collection, which paid homage to Queen Victoria’s wedding dress through the corseted bodice, Chantilly lace and the Victorian bustle train details on the gown. This version incorporated modern elements such as sheer cutouts, an off-the-shoulder neckline and Swarovski crystals and pearls adornments.

In the video above, you can see the gown from every angle.

On Thursday, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson shared a screen shot of the video of Sir, Rumi, Blue and their parents writing on Instagram, “My babies❤❤❤.”

Beyoncé & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins ❤️ 💙#OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/MlPnV8lo0L — On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018

Tina Knowles Instagram confirmed the twins in that photo were in fact Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s, after the pair shared a photo holding another set of twins at one point throughout their show, causing slight confusion with fans.

During the show a photo of the pair holding two babies was shared along with the words “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL” and “LOVE NEVER CHANGES.” Many thought the children were Rumi and Sir, but a source told PEOPLE they were not.

Rumi and Sir Carter debut on #OTRII! pic.twitter.com/k66EgzzE1Y — BΣYΦNCΣ HUB (@theyoncehub) June 6, 2018

“At the end of the show the Carter babies were included in a family collage [however] the babies in the film clip at the beginning were not their children,” a source said.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z wed in 2008, and for their first ceremony, Beyoncé wore a gown designed by her mother. Though, she later revealed that she was not so “crazy in love” with it, but never let her mother know!

In 2016, Lawson talked about the dress on the Today Show. “She was so sweet to let me do that. She came back later one day and she said, ‘You know, when my daughter gets married, I’m going to let her pick out her own dress.’ Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart.”