The collection celebrates the "undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls" on American Western culture and style, according to an adidas x Ivy Park press release

Beyoncé Flashes Her Butt Modeling Denim Chaps in New Ivy Park Rodeo-Inspired Campaign — See the Pic

Beyoncé is paying homage to her Houston roots — and getting cheeky doing so!

For her fourth adidas x Ivy Park drop, the iconic Texas native, 39, modeled the American Rodeo-inspired styles in the new ad campaign, which features the singer wearing brown and pink cow-print designs, a cobalt blue cowboy hat and denim chaps — which she wore with a matching denim thong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new line celebrates the "undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls," a press release states. The result is a collection of Western-inspired apparel, footwear and accessories that gives traditional staples a modern twist.

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO” Credit: adidas x IVY PARK

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO” Credit: adidas x IVY PARK

Ivy Park Rodeo is set to drop exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on Aug. 19 before launching globally on Aug. 20. The inclusive collection is available in sizes XXXS-4XL / 1X-4X with prices ranging from $25-$200.

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO” Credit: adidas x IVY PARK

Beyoncé is also launching a kid's line with the fourth adidas x IVY PARK collaboration. She enlisted daughter Blue Ivy, 9½, and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, for the campaign.

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO” Credit: adidas x IVY PARK

In the clip, Beyoncé is seen matching her younger two in all blue outfits, and in another shot, the proud mom walks beside Blue, who is nearly as tall as the star. Sir is also shown in a blue cowboy hat in another moment.

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO” Credit: adidas x IVY PARK

"The rodeo isn't just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids," read the caption shared alongside the ad on Instagram. The children's apparel launches online Aug. 19 and in select stores Aug. 20.

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO” Credit: adidas x IVY PARK

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the magazine's Icon Issue cover story, Beyoncé explained why she wanted to add outfits for the whole family in the new line.