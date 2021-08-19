Beyoncé Flashes Her Butt Modeling Denim Chaps in New Ivy Park Rodeo-Inspired Campaign — See the Pic
The collection celebrates the "undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls" on American Western culture and style, according to an adidas x Ivy Park press release
Beyoncé is paying homage to her Houston roots — and getting cheeky doing so!
For her fourth adidas x Ivy Park drop, the iconic Texas native, 39, modeled the American Rodeo-inspired styles in the new ad campaign, which features the singer wearing brown and pink cow-print designs, a cobalt blue cowboy hat and denim chaps — which she wore with a matching denim thong.
The new line celebrates the "undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls," a press release states. The result is a collection of Western-inspired apparel, footwear and accessories that gives traditional staples a modern twist.
Ivy Park Rodeo is set to drop exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on Aug. 19 before launching globally on Aug. 20. The inclusive collection is available in sizes XXXS-4XL / 1X-4X with prices ranging from $25-$200.
Beyoncé is also launching a kid's line with the fourth adidas x IVY PARK collaboration. She enlisted daughter Blue Ivy, 9½, and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, for the campaign.
In the clip, Beyoncé is seen matching her younger two in all blue outfits, and in another shot, the proud mom walks beside Blue, who is nearly as tall as the star. Sir is also shown in a blue cowboy hat in another moment.
RELATED: Beyoncé Reveals One of Her 'Most Satisfying' Mom Moments That Involved Daughter Blue Ivy, 9½
"The rodeo isn't just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids," read the caption shared alongside the ad on Instagram. The children's apparel launches online Aug. 19 and in select stores Aug. 20.
Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the magazine's Icon Issue cover story, Beyoncé explained why she wanted to add outfits for the whole family in the new line.
"I'm excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop," she said. "On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."