Beyoncé Gives First Glimpse at Her Galia Lahav Wedding Gown Worn for Vow Renewal to JAY-Z

The Bey Hive went wild when Beyoncé and JAY-Z seemed to hint that they renewed their wedding vows – and now we have a photo of Queen Bey in her stunning gown to prove it.

In a brief moment during a video montage shared on Beyoncé’s Instagram account that recapped the star’s 2018, Bey and JAY-Z are seen embracing each other as they posed for photos during the vow renewal ceremony. Designer Galia Lahav confirmed that Beyoncé was wearing the couture label’s “Thelma” style wedding dress for a “vow renewal” back in June, but this is the first glimpse at the singer’s complete look since the occasion.

Beyonce/Instagram

Galia Lahav announced that Beyonce wore a gown from the “Victorian Affinity” collection, which paid homage to Queen Victoria’s wedding dress through the corseted bodice, Chantilly lace and the Victorian bustle train details on the gown. This version incorporated modern elements such as sheer cutouts, an off-the-shoulder neckline and Swarovski crystals and pearls adornments.

Based on the pop star’s video clip, we can also see Bey accessorized the look with a dramatic floor-length veil and tiny, retro sunglasses with white frames. JAY-Z complemented her look in an all-white tuxedo, white shoes and small sunglasses.

Fans first started to believe Beyoncé and Jay-Z had a vow renewal after a video shown at their On the Run Tour II kickoff show pictured both musicians in all-white attire joined by 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 1-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles (now Lawson) shared a screen shot of the video of Sir, Rumi, Blue and their parents writing on Instagram, “My babies❤❤❤.”

Beyoncé and JAY-Z wed in 2008, and for their first ceremony, Beyoncé wore a gown designed by her mom. However, she later revealed that she was not so “crazy in love” with it, but never let her mother know!

Lawson told Today in 2016, “She was so sweet to let me do that. She came back later one day and she said, ‘You know, when my daughter gets married, I’m going to let her pick out her own dress.’ Maybe she wasn’t so excited about it at the time, but she’s a sweetheart.”