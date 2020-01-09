Get in formation!

After announcing the relaunch of her Ivy Park clothing line with Adidas in April, Beyoncé has finally revealed a release date for the collection in true Queen B fashion: with a new dramatic teaser video.

The 38-year-old singer released the clip for her upcoming unisex line, launching on January18, on her YouTube channel and Instagram late Wednesday night. She stars alongside a group of models in the powerful spot, showing off not only the clothes, but the strength of the people wearing them.

The minute-long video opens up with empowering voice-overs, such as “I find love in everything I do” and “These barriers are not going to stop me,” before an image of Beyoncé and two models modeling the apparel flashes on the screen. Gospel music plays in the background as the different unisex styles are showcased.

Throughout the clip, the mother-of-three is seen wearing up to four different outfits from the new line, including an orange and maroon tracksuit, a ruched orange one-piece with an enlarged cape and a high-fashion take on the white track suit, featuring statement shoulders, slit pants and the Adidas’ classic side stripes.

She gave a closer look at the Ivy Park ensembles on her Instagram. In one image, she sits on a bike in a maroon long-sleeve bodysuit and matching “Ivy Park” stiletto boots. Another image shows her in a sheer pleated orange dress with Adidas stripes, completed with the brand’s classic kicks.

In the video, the singer donned plenty of bling, including stacks of gold rings, chunky anklets and “Ivy Park” grills. She even had the brand name beaded into her braids.

Beyoncé previously released her Ivy Park collection with Topshop, but cut ties with the fast-fashion brand in fall of 2018. She announced her new expansion of the line with Adidas on the both her website sneaker brand’s on April 4.

“Adidas and Beyoncé have announced a multi-layered partnership that will include inspiring and empowering the next generation of creators, driving positive change in the world through sports, and identifying new business opportunities,” a joint statement on the site read.

After the announcement, Beyoncé began teasing behind-the-scenes shots from her line on Instagram.

The release also noted that, as the owner of Ivy Park, Beyoncé is “one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.”

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé added. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

“I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader,” she continued.

The Ivy Park x Adidas line debuts on January 18.