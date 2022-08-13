Beyoncé Teases Wild 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks with Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Montage

Beyoncé is getting subliminal with her Renaissance rollout.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, gave fans a very quick glimpse of several eccentric music video looks for her seventh studio album in a teaser she shared Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video.

In the teaser, she dons a structured mirrored bodysuit before strutting into a bar with a similar look, sporting a mirrored bodice with a black minidress, before flipping her mane on the bar while a horse stands next to her.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice a blink-and-you'll-miss-it montage of multiple wild looks at the 0:38 mark, as she shows off a parade of aesthetics for the forthcoming visual album.

Bey channels a disco ball in a mirrored cowboy hat with matching cat-eye sunglasses in one look, a green netted ski mask in another, and a goddess-esque gold leaf halo with matching lipstick.

She also serves Rothschild dinner party surreal-ness in a mirrored helmet with faces sculpted all around, as well as going Cruella in a black wide-brimmed hat with light streaming through round cutouts, and sparkling in a full face of silver glitter paint.

Another look appears to tease what fans hope is a "Telephone" sequel, as she peers over a pair of black and white cat-eye sunglasses from behind a red steering wheel.

Although Beyoncé teased the video for the album's lead single "Break My Soul" earlier this month, her team previously announced the "culture-shifting move" to hold off on releasing a visual album for Renaissance.

"The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, decided to lead without visuals giving fans the opportunity to be limitless in their expansive listening journey," they shared in a press release. "It is a chance again to be listeners and not viewers, while taking in every gem of the pristine production.

Renaissance, which has been billed as the first of a three-part project, marks Beyoncé's first solo album in six years. She previously released Dangerously in Love (2003), B'Day (2006), I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008), 4 (2011), Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016), following her tenure with Destiny's Child.

Beyoncé also appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z, as well as 2019's The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack for Disney's live-action adaptation that features original music by the artist. Additionally, she released Homecoming: The Live Album in 2019, recorded from her iconic Coachella performance the year before.

Renaissance is now available for streaming and download.