Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: 'Can't Wait for You to Experience What I've Been Creating'

Soon, everyone will know Beyoncé's secret to achieving luscious locks.

The Grammy Award winner, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday — less than a week after kicking off her sold-out Renaissance World Tour — to tease the launch of her new haircare line.

While the first photo in the carousel was of the Houston native posing in a mirror while styling her natural curls, the second picture was a throwback photo of her getting her hair braided in a salon chair.

The last picture in the carousel features a handwritten note by the "CUFF IT" singer, explaining her new venture fans can expect soon.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon? Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," Beyoncé wrote, referring to her former platinum-selling girl group, best known for their songs "Survivor," "Say My Name," and "Lose My Breath."

She continued, "I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

"I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy," added Beyoncé.

She ended the note with an exciting message to fans, writing how she "can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating," with her first initial and a heart.

Most recently, Beyoncé's longtime hair colorist, Rita Hazan, dished on the new hair color the singer is sporting on her tour.

Hazan said she gave the mother of three a lighter look, which she calls "sunwashed blonde," because the star wanted something "dramatic and different" that would "give an extra wow factor."

She said the plan is for Beyoncé to keep the sunwashed blonde throughout the tour, but after a decade of working with the singer, she's learned not to rule out another change.

"It's like, don't unpack your bag," joked Hazan who says the Dreamgirls actress could always wake up and say, "I want a different color."