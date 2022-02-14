The singer attended the big game with her husband JAY-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé is giving game day fashion a new meaning.

While most Super Bowl LVI attendees dressed up in jerseys, the "Run the World" singer, 40, opted for a lace corset top, which she paired with high-waisted denim cutoff shorts. Beyoncé leveled up the look with her accessories, including a sparkling layered necklace, dangling earrings and cat-eye sunglasses.

The superstar completed her outfit with a tan cargo jacket, which she wore off her shoulder, sheer black tights and towering sandal heels. She also carried a black mini bag. As for glam, the Grammy Award-winning artist debuted a new hair hue too.

Bey had a pre-game visit with her go-to colorist Rita Hazan, who lightened her light brown hair to a "toffee blonde" color and added "ribbons of sun kissed bright highlights."

"She focused on framing her face with brighter highlights and blended the same highlights this time throughout her hair, including underneath so when she wears a ponytail there is a cool effect," a rep for Hazan shared in a release about the look.

On Sunday, Beyoncé posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram showing off her full look as she posed in a driveway in front a pair of vintage cars.

The mega star attended the big game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, with her rapper husband JAY-Z and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy. The couple, who have been married since 2008, also share 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

For the Super Bowl, JAY-Z, 52, and Blue, 10, were dressed casually for the game, in T-shirts and matching black baseball caps and face masks.

Blue Ivy Carter ; Jay-Z Blue Ivy Carter and JAY-Z | Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

In a video shared to Twitter by the NFL, the rapper was shown snapping a photo of his daughter and a friend ahead of the big game as they jumped into the air, the football field behind them.

Beyonce's Super Bowl outing comes after the musician earned her first Oscar nomination — Best Original Song "Be Alive" for King Richard.

Will Smith, who stars in King Richard and was nominated for Best Actor, previously told Entertainment Weekly in October about Beyoncé's song for the inspirational drama, which is about tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' childhood. He said the Williams sisters inspired the music superstar to do a song for the film.

"The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment. I was so happy when Beyoncé called," said Smith.