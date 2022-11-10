Beyonce's Stylist Ty Hunter Recalls Her Epic Met Gala Moment: It Was an 'Homage to Diana Ross'

Beyoncé's stylist of over 20 years, Ty Hunter, has dozens of spectacular style moments with the star to look back upon, but one in particular stands out to him: her showstopping 2014 Met Gala look.

"It was like [an] homage to Diana Ross, which is my favorite," Hunter told Janine Rubenstein on Thursday's episode of PEOPLE Every Day.

The mastermind behind so many of the singer's memorable music video, red carpet and tour looks called the process of putting together the Met Gala ensemble by Givenchy a "blessing in itself" — given that many outfits "don't even get a fitting."

Hunter, his then-colleague Raquel Smith and Beyoncé herself all worked together to perfect the loo, ultimately landing on the stunning, disco-inspired gown designed by Riccardo Tisci (during his time at Givenchy) that made a major impact when the superstar stepped out of the limo and onto those iconic stairs.

"He's family and he just gets it," Hunter said of the designer.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

The celebrity stylist recently took his years of experience from the stage to the page in his new memoir, Makeover from Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery, for which Beyoncé wrote the foreword. Hunter says that it was a "blessing" for the "Halo" singer (who he said is "like my sister") to write the introduction for his book.

Larry Busacca/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Billy Porter, another fashion icon Hunter works with, wrote the afterword for Makeover from Within (which also boasts quotes from Naomi Campbell, Kelly Osbourne and Jennifer Hudson, as well as the other members of Destiny's Child).

Porter and Hunter's collaborations have landed headline after headline, and "I just love him," Hunter says. And, he adds, their decades of experience (Hunter is 50 and the Pose actor is 53) show that "it gets greater later."

"I just admire him being older and still out here with the kids, showing the kids what time it is," he said with a laugh of of Porter's commanding red carpet presence.