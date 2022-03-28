Beyoncé opened the 2022 Academy Awards with her song “Be Alive” from King Richard, performed from Serena and Venus Williams’ hometown tennis courts in Compton

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards.

Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves.

The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.

Beyoncé also shared photos of her glam look on Instagram. She posed hand-in-hand with husband and rapper JAY-Z, who wore a white and black tuxedo and bow tie, at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The couple also posed with Tyler Perry during the Oscars.

Earlier in the night, the singer rocked a similar tennis-themed ensemble during a powerful performance of "Be Alive."

Beyoncé performed from the Williams sisters' hometown tennis courts in Compton, California, looking as cool as ever in a custom neon citron look by David Koma to open the 2022 Oscars. The bright and bold look featured a feather-adorned citron top, matching high-rise briefs, a semi-sheer high-low skirt, opera gloves, and ankle-strap pumps.

The star completed the look with jaw-dropping jewels, accessorizing with massive circular diamond drop earrings, plus diamond bracelets and even an embellished garter around her left thigh.

Beyoncé was joined by musicians from the Compton community for the epic performance, with each performer also decked out in coordinating neon looks, plus braids and beads in their hair — a nod to the Williams sisters as young athletes.

Some eagle-eyed fans even spotted Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 10, performing front and center with her mom while wearing white sunglasses.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced earlier this month that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra had been tapped to perform four of the five original songs nominated for Oscars this year.

Beyoncé received her first-ever Oscar nomination for "Be Alive" — however, the Best Original Song award went home with Billie Eilish (along with her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell) for the song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.