Beyoncé Shows Off Her Real Hair as Her Mother Tina Knowles Praises Her for Being 'Au Naturale'

Beypunzel?

Over the years, Beyoncé has become known for her many hairstyles. Whether it be wigs, weaves or box braids, the singer, 37, is always switching it up, leaving many to wonder about the state of her natural tresses.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson put the mystery to rest by sharing an Instagram video of her daughter’s real hair.

“I was trimming my baby’s hair today and I am mocking Neal! Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying,” Lawson, 65, captioned the post.

In the clip, Lawson can be seen combing through Beyoncé’s dark brown and blonde-highlighted hair, which reaches down to her waist.

“Au naturale darling,” Lawson says in a deep voice.

“Mama that’s really annoying… I mean very annoying,” Beyoncé responds, interrupting her mom.

Lawson then repeats the phrase, prompting Beyoncé to cut her off again saying, “Mama…”

Lawson’s post has since been flooded with comments praising Beyoncé for having “hair goals.”

“Beys hair is long like her money, lol. LENGTH BABY! LENGTH!!!!” one fan wrote.

“The inches!” another user commented.

“Drop the hair care routine 😭😭😭” a different fan asked.

This isn’t the first time Lawson has shown off Beyoncé’s natural length.

Back in 2017, Lawson shared a photo of Beyoncé wearing a sleek ponytail.

“INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩,” Lawson captioned the post.

These days, Beyoncé’s mane isn’t the only thing that has fans freaking out.

On Monday, it was announced that she has new music on the way.

In addition to singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Donald Glover, the mother of three has a brand-new song on The Lion King soundtrack. The tracklist for the Disney film was recently released and one song is titled “TBA,” which could be Bey’s music project.

“We have all the original songs, but there’s a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who’s part of it with Hans Zimmer,” Lion King director Jon Favreau confirmed to Fandango.

“They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there’s already a very established musical personality to the piece,” he said of Beyoncé, who voices Nala.

The upcoming Lion King song would be Beyoncé’s latest song following the surprise release of “Before I Let Go” in April when it served as the closing credits song to her Netflix concert film Homecoming. It was also featured as a bonus track to her Homecoming: The Live Album.