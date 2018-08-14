Get a Rare Look at Beyoncé's Twins in a New Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Vogue Cover Shoot

Tyler Mitchell

In the middle of her epic On The Run II world tour with her husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé managed to make another iconic appearance on the cover of Vogue’s September issue. And now, in a behind-the-scenes video of her shoot, all three of her children are making an appearance as well.

The intimate new video released by Vogue captures Bey posing in a variety of high-fashion looks from the shoot, from her gold headdress to her white pantsuit and her crystal-embellished dress. She smiles, jokingly makes snarling faces, and even can be seen holding her rarely spotted twin babies, Rumi and Sir Carter, who were on set with her.

Also mixed in with the footage are clips of Blue Ivy doing gymnastics on the grass with a friend. The 6-year-old also video tapes some of her own behind-the-scenes clips, even offering to zoom in on her mom. The youngster holds and kisses one of her siblings in an adorable clip.

Since giving birth to Rumi and Sir last June, Beyoncé has been fairly private about the new additions to her family. But she opened up about her experience having twins for the first time in her cover interview for the magazine, sharing intimate details about her emergency c-section and the health of her children.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Shares a Sweet Photo of Twins Rumi and Sir on Their Family Vacation in Europe

The superstar also opened up about finding a new found body confidence.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts and thighs are fuller. I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real,” Beyoncé shared, revealing she weighed 218 lbs. the day she delivered the twins. “Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it,” she added. “But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.”