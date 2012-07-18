The singer opts for a new look while out in N.Y.C.

INF; Splash News Online

Beyoncé is returning to her Destiny’s Child roots — and no, we’re not talking about those color-coordinated outfits she used to wear. She’s brought back her braids!

The superstar debuted her new extensions, wrapped up in a statement-making beehive bun, on Wednesday while in N.Y.C. with her daughter, Blue Ivy.

There were whispers that the singer was rocking long honey-hued braids at a party in the Meatpacking District earlier this week, but the new style didn’t make an official public appearance until now.

The hairdo is a major departure from the wavy, natural look she’s favored recently. It also seems as if she’s taken some inspiration from her sister Solange, who’s been sporting a similar look.

Apparently, Beyoncé’s adorable daughter is taking after her mom in the locks department: the little one already has quite a head of hair! Tell us: Do you like Beyoncé’s new hairdo?