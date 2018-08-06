Beyoncé and Rihanna Just Made Huge Floral Headpieces the New Flower Crowns on Their Vogue Covers

Tyler Mitchell for Vogue; Nick Knight for Vogue UK

Beyoncé and Rihanna are making massive floral arrangements the new must-have hair accessory.

The pop stars, who both landed September issue covers on separate editions of Vogue (Rih on British Vogue and Bey on American Vogue), left fans drawing comparisons between their covers when both women sported elaborate floral arrangement hats for their photo shoots.

Instead of a standard flower crown, Rihanna and Beyoncé graced the iconic issues wearing huge hats with blooming peonies, roses, orchids and more gorgeous flowers.

Beyoncé’s headdress was designed by London-based florist Rebel Rebel, who also created an extravagant baby’s breath headpiece for Kendall Jenner to wear for the model’s April 2018 Vogue cover shoot.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Hours after Beyoncé’s cover dropped, the Twitterverse started comparing the singer’s cover to Rihanna’s British Vogue cover which debuted last week.

“@Beyonce for @voguemagazine and @rihanna for @BritishVogue. Both covering the September issues, the most important issue for each magazine. I stan for queens in floral headpieces. Yaasss!” one fan said.

@Beyonce for @voguemagazine and @rihanna for @BritishVogue. Both covering the September issues, the most important issue for each magazine. I stan for queens in floral headpieces. Yaasss! pic.twitter.com/N9YNYoYhhv — TRVIE (@TRVIE) August 6, 2018

Another fan tweeted, “I LOVE that Beyoncé and Rihanna both have flowers in their hair for their Vogue covers. I think it connects them in a beautiful way.”

I LOVE that Beyoncé and Rihanna both have flowers in their hair for their Vogue covers. I think it connects them in a beautiful way. — Jack Qu'emi (@jackquemi) August 6, 2018

british vogue got rihanna for their september issue & american vogue got beyoncé. what a time. legends only! ✨ — 💜 (@worldofshae_) August 6, 2018

Beyoncé and Rihanna are gracing the September Covers (September, the biggest fashion issues of the year) of American and British Vogue. Two black women. I’m crying this is massive — D 🌸 #TIMESUP (@hollandszarrier) August 6, 2018

Each photo in Bey’s shoot is named after one of her hit songs, with the floral headdress cover shot titled “Me Myself and I” — a single from the star’s 2003 album Dangerously in Love.

RELATED PHOTOS: Beyoncé & Jay’s Relationship Timeline

The chorus of the song states, “Me, myself, and I, that’s all I got in the end / That’s what I found out / And it ain’t no need to cry, I took a vow that from now on /I’m gon’ my own best friend.”

Beyoncé’s lyrics often parallel her connection to nature, which was seen throughout her visual album Lemonade.