Beyoncé re-wore a very special piece of jewelry over the weekend.

While attending her niece’s 21st birthday party on Saturday night, the singer rocked the same Lorraine Schwartz cuff she wore on the night she revealed she was expecting her daughter Blue Ivy.

In 2011, Beyoncé stole the spotlight at the MTV Video and Music Awards by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet.

At the time, she wore a bright orange gown, pairing it with some dramatic jewelry pieces, including the white jade, diamond and emerald Lorraine Schwartz bracelet.

This time around, Beyoncé, who is now a mother of three, wore the dazzling cuff alongside a merlot-colored custom Walter Collection gown that was covered in intricate beading and also had an extra-high slit.

In a sweet post shared on Lorraine Schwartz’s official Instagram account, the jeweler shared how nice it was to see Beyoncé revisit such a beautiful, and deeply meaningful, accessory.

“Love seeing #beyonce in her own #lorraineschwartz#whitejade #colombian #emeralds and #diamond cuff,” the jeweler wrote on Instagram, before opening up about the sentimental value that jewelry can hold.

“Jewelry can really symbolize special moments in ones life and that’s one of my favorite things, to hear the stories and special moments behind each piece,” they added.

Accompanying the singer to the themed-fête was her husband JAY-Z, who looked dapper in a classic suit with a white tuxedo jacket as well as a matching scarf and cane.

The couple stepped out together earlier this month while attending the London premiere of The Lion King.

In addition to dazzling the cameras with her custom gold pleated gown by Cong Tri, Beyoncé got a chance to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the red carpet.