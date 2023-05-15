All About Beyoncé's 'Sunwashed Blonde' Hair Color, Plus the One Look Her Pro Says She'll Never Do Again

Ever since Beyoncé took the stage to kick off her sold-out Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, fans can't get enough of her sparkly outfits, ultra-glam makeup and gorgeous new hair color.

Beyoncé's longtime colorist, Rita Hazan, says she gave the superstar a lighter look, which she calls "sunwashed blonde," because the star wanted something "dramatic and different" that would "give an extra wow factor."

Of the name, Hazan explains the color mimics the effect you get "at the end of the summer where your hair is just that perfect color and it's almost bleached by the sun, that's sunwashed."

When coming up with the color, Hazan factored in the costumes, the lighting and the backup dancers. "The stage is dramatic. The dances are dramatic. Her music's dramatic," she says. "There's a lot going on, so I wanted to make sure you're looking at her all the time." (As if we'd be looking anywhere else!)

To achieve the beach-bleached look, Hazan brightened up Beyoncé's hair all around the perimeter of her face, then added "pops of color" on some of the ends. She also incorporated several different tones to add dimension. She even considered the superstar's signature hair flip. "I looked at how her hair is going to fall and when she dances and I pulled the pieces that I thought would work best," Hazan says. "It's like all the colors moving together in harmony."

Despite the many hours that went into perfecting the color, Hazan says Beyoncé is incredibly laid-back about the process. "We talk about the vibe, the colors and all that, then she just lets me do my thing," Hazan says.

To maintain the color, Hazan says Beyoncé uses her True Color Ultimate Shine Gloss in Breaking Brass and washes with shampoo and conditioner for color treated hair. "I added enough depth in there so she doesn't need a touchup for two to three months. So even when it gets rooty, it still looks cool."

Hazan says the plan is for Beyoncé to keep the sunwashed blonde look throughout the tour, but after a decade of working with the singer, she's learned not to rule out another change. "It's like, don't unpack your bag," jokes Hazan who says Beyoncé could always wake up and say "I want a different color."

We'll have to wait to see if Bey will go even blonder this summer or return to a darker hue, but in the meantime there's one look Hazan says the star will not be revisiting. "She's never cutting a short pixie ever again. Ever again. I know that for certain."