What does Beyoncé wear when she’s not running the world? That’s a question we might not ever have the true answer to. But we’d like to think that when the cameras turn away, she’s obviously decked in all of her own Lemonade gear. And, just because she’s the queen, we imagine she might even be wearing it under her boss-lady outfits.

Just a few days after releasing her brand new Lemonade merch to the public, Beyoncé and Jay Z stepped out in matching suits — an ensemble which we fervently hope and choose to believe she sported over a lemonade bodysuit that you — yes you! — can also sport on the regular.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

But if a “Boy Bye” bodysuit isn’t what you’re after, there’s more where that came from. Bey released everything from iPhone cases to baseball caps, leaving no stone unturned. Want to tell everyone how not sorry you are? There’s a hat for that. Is it time to announce to the world that you, like Beyoncé, are also carrying hot sauce in your bag? She’s got a tote that expresses that for you. And if you simply want to wear Queen Bey’s face emblazoned across your chest, there is of course a t-shirt to suit your needs.

Let’s just say our shopping carts are piled as high as our middle finger-waving hands. (And we’re not sorry.)