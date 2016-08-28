Beyoncé Is a Literal Angel in Feather Wings and $12.5 Million Worth of Diamonds at the VMAs

We all already knew Beyoncé was a beatific musical vision from above, but tonight on the MTV VMA white carpet, the Queen officially confirmed her angel on earth status wearing her very own set of wings.

While Beyoncé is usually one of the last stars to walk the step and repeat, this evening she made it to the award show extra early arriving in a head-turning sheer seafoam green, beaded gown with a dramatic plumage-laden neckline that gave her the appearance from behind of having an actual set of wings.

Her daughter Blue Ivy was also in tow, wearing her own sparkly brown dress and headpiece fit for a princess, with just a touch of Brooklyn swagger, thanks to her rhinestone encrusted mini Nike dunks.

But while her gown was obviously show-stopping, it pales when compared to the $12,580,000 in diamonds she also had on for the evening. That staggering price tag was spread across just four pieces of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a $1.8 million Colombian emerald, intense pink diamond and paraiba earrings, a $9 million 12 carat fancy pink diamond ring, a $1.5 million 20 carat wrap around diamond ring, and a marquise and pear shape diamond ring worth $280,000.

While we want to tell Bey we can see your halo, it’s also possible it’s just the blinding reflection off all that bling.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s look? Sound off below!