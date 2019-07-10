Twinning! Beyoncé Rocks Matching Sparkly Looks with Daughter Blue Ivy at The Lion King Premiere

Image zoom Beyoncé with daughter Blue Ivy Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Like (fabulous) mother, like (fabulous) daughter!

On Tuesday, Beyoncé was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy as the pair stole the show in their matching black and silver ensembles at The Lion King premiere in Hollywood.

The singer, who lends her voice to the role of Nala in the live-action remake of the Disney classic, made her rare red carpet appearance at the Dolby Theater, wearing a custom Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress.

To accessorize her blinged-out look, Beyoncé, 37, added a pair of matching strappy heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a diamond-encrusted clutch, and kept her hair in a sleek ponytail of cornrows braids with tiny curls slicked to the side of her head.

As for her mini-me, Blue matched her superstar mom in a tuxedo dress of her own which was also McQueen. The 7-year-old’s black jacket was embellished with silver sequins while the bottom of her dress looked identical to Beyoncé’s with sparkly black tulle.

Like her mom, Blue also wore her hair in braids but added two buns at the top of her head, which were both wrapped with silver diamond hair accessories.

Image zoom Beyoncé

RELATED: Beyoncé ‘Wrote and Performed’ a Brand-New Song for Lion King Soundtrack, Jon Favreau Confirms

Aside from her daughter, Beyoncé also had some very familiar faces show up to support her at the movie premiere.

Joining the mother-daughter duo at Tuesday’s night star-studded event was her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

Williams, 38, turned heads in a form-fitting, silver metallic dress with a pair of thin strappy heels. The star chose to keep the ankle-length gown’s high neckline as the focus of the look and did not include any jewelry or accessories.

Rowland, meanwhile, got into the spirit of the film and wore a zebra-patterned long-sleeved dress with bell sleeves.

She matched the look with a pair of Alexander Wang heels and hoop earrings, and also added a few rings.

Image zoom Michelle Williams

Image zoom Kelly Rowland

RELATED: Beyoncé Meets Her Lion King Character in New Photos Teasing Disney’s Live-Action Remake

Projections show the new adaption of The Lion King, which features a number of A-list actors voicing the iconic characters in the film, will have a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend with $113 million.

Last week, Disney released a lineup of photos that see the epic cast coming face to face with their counterparts in the live-action movie.

The photo of the Lemonade singer has her in an epic stare-down with her character in the film, Nala. Donald Glover also participates in a face to face standoff with his character, Simba, the protagonist of the film.

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Oliver all come together for their own photo across from their characters Pumbaa, Timon, and Zazu, respectively.

A second trio, including Keegan Michael-Key, Florence Kasumba, and Eric Andre, also take deep stares into Kamari, Shenzi, and Azizi, their Disney counterparts.

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Meets Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ Star Ahead of Her Debut as Nala in Disney Remake

In addition to voicing Nala in the film, Beyoncé released a brand-new song called “Spirit” on The Lion King soundtrack on Tuesday.

She is also expected to sing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Glover, 35, on the album.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.