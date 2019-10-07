If the sparkling beaded gown Beyoncé wore to the Saturday’s grand opening gala of the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta looked familiar, that’s because it’s the one Keke Palmer rocked back in August at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The two stars wore the same long-sleeve, form-fitting dress by Kuwait designer Yousef Aljasmi.

Aljasmi is known for his haute couture dresses. He’s also dressed stars like Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, Lindsey Vonn, Kylie Jenner, Jasmine Sanders, Paris Hilton and The Masked Singer‘s judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Both Beyoncé and Palmer’s looked like golden goddesses in Aljasmi’s garment.

Image zoom Beyonce Jay-Z Tyler Perry studio https://www.instagram.com/p/B3S1g_LnYff/ Credit: Beyonce/Instagram NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/FilmMagic) Beyonce/Instagram; Jim Spellman/FilmMagic

Palmer, 26, paired it with simple diamond earrings. The Strahan, Sara and Keke host kept her hair slicked back with a top bun, and complimented her look with a subtle pink lip and a blinged out cell Judith Leiber retro cell phone bag worth close to $6,000.

Image zoom JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty

Image zoom KeKe Palmer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Meanwhile Beyoncé, 38, accessorized her outfit with dangling diamond chandelier earrings. She also wore her hair slicked down, though parted it down the middle and added a long braid.

The “Crazy in Love” singer appears to have shortened the dress’ hemline a bit, which helped show off the open-toed heels she wore.

RELATED: Here Are All of the Things Celebs at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Looked Like

Beyoncé added some arm candy too to her look: husband JAY-Z.

The 49-year-old rapper, who shares three children with Beyoncé, kept it simple in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow tie.

Image zoom

Image zoom Beyonce/Instagram

Also in attendance at the event were stars like Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Halle Berry, and Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson was also at the gala, walking the red carpet alongside her husband Richard Lawson.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Father Mathew Knowles Looks at the World ‘Differently’ After Surviving Breast Cancer

Later, on Sunday, Beyoncé shared photos from the gala, praising Perry for his accomplishment.

“Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios,” she wrote, of the writer, director, actor and producer.

“I could feel our ancestors’ presence,” Beyoncé shared. “Surrounded by my heroes, I watched Denzel, Queen Oprah, Spike, Whoopi, Sir Poitier, Will, Halle , Dame Cicely and our angels John Singleton and Diahann Carroll honored. The Armand de Brignac crashed against each soundstage as fireworks lit up the sky. Generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance. It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying.”

“Thank you my Virgo brother for so much love and passion put into every detail,” she added. “My prayer today is that you will take it all in. You inspire me to dream even bigger.”