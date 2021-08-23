Beyoncé Wears Priceless Tiffany Yellow Diamond in Intimate Jewelry Campaign with Husband JAY-Z

PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the superstars in Tiffany & Co.'s 2021 "ABOUT LOVE" campaign, launching globally Sept. 2

Beyoncé and JAY-Z behind the scenes of the Tiffany & Co. fall 2021 ABOUT LOVE campaign

Few Hollywood relationships have withstood the test of time quite like that of Beyoncé and JAY-Z. The legendary singer, 39, met her future husband when she was just 18 years old (and still the lead singer of Destiny's Child!).

The power couple are still head over heels for each other today, nearly 20 years and three kids later. In a Tiffany & Co. campaign launching globally on Sept. 2, the singer and rapper, 51, are celebrating their love story and putting that undeniable '''03 Bonnie & Clyde" chemistry on full display.

"Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate," the couple — whose love was captured in a behind-the-scenes photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE — say in a statement.

Entitled ABOUT LOVE, the fall 2021 ad stars Beyoncé modeling the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, making her only the fourth person ever to wear the priceless piece of fashion history. Meanwhile, JAY-Z wears Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links.

Other notable jewels that appear in the print campaign photographed by Mason Poole and the corresponding film shot by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei include: a 22-carat yellow diamond ring, a 15.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring sourced from Botswana and an 18-carat yellow and rose gold bracelet.

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, says in a statement. "We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

The film (out Sept. 15) — which will feature Beyoncé's rendition of "Moon River" — was shot by JAY-Z on a Super 8 camera. The couple selected the Orum House in L.A. to serve as the set.

ABOUT LOVE also features a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat's private collection called Equals Pi reimagined in signature Tiffany Blue. Composed of mathematical equations and symbols, the piece is quintessential Basquiat, despite making its first-ever public appearance in this campaign. According to the release, it was included because art serves as a "common thread throughout the Carter's love story" and the overarching Tiffany & Co. campaign.

In the campaign photo, the Lemonade artist wears a curve-hugging black gown with mesh opera gloves and her honey blonde hair pulled into a parted updo. JAY-Z looks incredibly dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie as he looks up at his wife.

Even with the bright blue Basquiat painting in the background, the jaw-dropping Tiffany Yellow Diamond around Beyoncé's neck is still the star of this show.

Last worn by Lady Gaga at the Oscars in 2019, the stone totals 128.54 carats and is said to be priceless. It was first discovered in South Africa over 140 years ago by Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany.

Tiffany had found it in 1877 and acquired one year later.

In honor of Tiffany's 175th anniversary in 2012, the one-of-a-kind gem was reset into the eye-catching necklace, which is the style Gaga wore. It features over 100 carats of white diamonds.

Gaga was the first celebrity to wear the Tiffany Diamond since Audrey Hepburn, who famously wore the massive yellow stone in publicity photos for her famous 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's.