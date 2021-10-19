Beyoncé and JAY-Z Cozy Up in Romantic Tiffany & Co. Ad Inspired by Breakfast at Tiffany's

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are back at it again with their latest ad for Tiffany & Co., this time, piling on the romance (and diamonds!) in a vintage Breakfast at Tiffany's-inspired campaign.

As a continuation of the power couple's 2021 "About Love" campaign with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé, 40, and JAY-Z, 51, shot a short film called "Date Night" that shows the loving, playful side of their relationship. Inspired by the New York City backseat taxi scenes from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, the video begins with a glam Beyoncé sitting in the back of a Rolls Royce applying red lipstick and donning some jaw-dropping Tiffany & Co. jewels (including a 10-carat diamond ring and 6-carat diamond earrings).

Once JAY-Z joins her in the car, Beyoncé holds a yellow daisy in her hand and plays a game of "he loves me, he loves me not" while giving sweet glances to her husband. The "Formation" singer wrapped her arm around her man and happily laughed before he asked her: "Shall we get pizza?"

"I think we need pizza," Beyoncé agreed.

Credit: Tiffany & Co.

The couple shared a slice as they drove around N.Y.C. Then JAY-Z decided they needed to stop for champagne too. "We need champagne," Beyoncé said. JAY-Z replied, "Like real champagne?"

They made a quick stop to grab a bottle of Armand de Brignac (the bubbly brand that JAY-Z owns) and clinked their champagne flutes before taking a sip. At one point during the romantic video, Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 9, jumped into the backseat between them for a quick (and adorable!) cameo.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z continued to show their chemistry throughout the rest of the ad. When the couple intertwined their fingers to hold hands, the rapper sweetly leaned in to kiss the top of his wife's wrist. The singer then leaned her head on JAY-Z's shoulder as the pair silently mouthed the words to Paul Anka's 1959 song, "Put Your Head on My Shoulder."

Beyonce and Jay-Z for Tiffany Credit: Mason Poole for Tiffany & Co.

As part of their partnership with Tiffany & Co., the singer's foundation BeyGOOD and the rapper's charity the Shawn Carter Foundation pledged $2 million to five small HBCUs earlier this year. The initiative will award the funds to Lincoln University in Pennsylvania; Norfolk State University in Virginia; Bennett College in North Carolina; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Arkansas; and Central State University in Ohio.

Tiffany & Co. Chief Sustainability Officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa praised Beyoncé and JAY-Z saying "their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program."

The 2021 "About Love" campaign launched globally on Sept. 2 with Beyoncé and JAY-Z celebrating their love story and putting undeniable '''03 Bonnie & Clyde" chemistry on full display in romantic photographs.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z behind the scenes of the Tiffany & Co. fall 2021 ABOUT LOVE campaign Beyoncé and JAY-Z | Credit: Mason Poole

The Fall 2021 ad featured Beyoncé modeling the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, making her only the fourth person ever to wear the priceless piece of fashion history (after socialite Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga). Meanwhile, JAY-Z wore Jean Schlumberger's legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. The rapper wore the same Bird on a Rock brooch in the "Date Night" ad.

Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, said in a statement in August that the couple is "the epitome of the modern love story."