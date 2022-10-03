Beyoncé Is the Belle of the Ball — and Dripping in Diamonds — in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

It's a dazzling Beyoncé renaissance.

In the latest addition to Tiffany & Co.'s Beyoncé collaboration, the singer stars in the jeweler's Lose Yourself in Love campaign, set to the tune of her "Summer Renaissance" from her latest album Renaissance — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal a few of the gorgeous photos.

In the film, shot by Grammy winner Mark Romanek, Beyoncé, 41, is wearing head-to-toe custom creations alongside Tiffany & Co. jewelry. One of the pieces Beyoncé is rocking is a Tiffany & Co. engagement ring in platinum with an internally flawless, round brilliant diamond of over 10 carats, as well as pieces by legendary Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger.

Beyoncé, who was styled by Marni Senofonte and Patti Wilson, is joined by a huge cast of supporting characters in the film, which is meant to look like a vintage New York City club from the 1970s, with a little bit of Beyoncé flair. The supporting cast — who bring life to the background of the film — are also outfitted with Tiffany jewels for a fully immersive experience.

In fact, Beyoncé even finds herself perched atop a jewel-encrusted horse in this new campaign, taking the visual of these ads to a whole new level.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. by Mason Poole

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Tiffany & Co.'s Lose Yourself in Love campaign is part of the brand's outreach for underrepresented communities. The jeweler also launched Tiffany Atrium, a social impact platform working alongside Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z to provide scholarships. According to a press release, in 2021, Tiffany & Co. pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at HBCUs through 2024. That scholarship money has so far been awarded to more than 60 students.

The "Alien Superstar" singer has been working with Tiffany & Co. for years, starring in a number of campaigns, sometimes alongside her husband and even daughter Blue Ivy.

In October last year, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, 52, shot a short film called "Date Night" that showed the loving, playful side of their relationship. Inspired by the New York City backseat taxi scenes from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, the video began with a glam Beyoncé sitting in the back of a Rolls Royce applying red lipstick and donning some jaw-dropping Tiffany & Co. jewels (including a 10-carat diamond ring and 6-carat diamond earrings).

Once JAY-Z joins her in the car, Beyoncé holds a yellow daisy in her hand and plays a game of "he loves me, he loves me not" while giving sweet glances to her husband. The "Formation" singer wrapped her arm around her man and happily laughed before he asked her: "Shall we get pizza?"

"I think we need pizza," Beyoncé agreed.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. by Mason Poole

Earlier this year, Beyoncé had a huge Tiffany & Co. moment when she got to wear the brand's most expensive necklace. Ever.

The "Love on Top" singer wore the show-stopping piece while attending and hosting her and JAY-Z's Oscars afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles following the 2022 Academy Awards.

The necklace, known as "The Historic 1939 World's Fair Necklace," features the over 80-carat Empire Diamond, and is the jeweler's most expensive piece ever created that they offer.

According to Tiffany & Co., the company reimagined the piece by "modernizing the original aquamarine design with an over-80-carat, D color, internally flawless oval diamond."

The recreation of the World's Fair Necklace, Tiffany & Co. added, represents the brand's "legacy of innovative jewelry design."

Alongside the stunning necklace, the Empire Diamond can also be worn as a diamond-encrusted ring, which Tiffany and Co. notes allows it to become "uniquely transformable."