Beyoncé Is the First Person to Wear Tiffany & Co.'s Most Expensive Diamond Necklace: See the Piece!

Bey is all about the bling.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé became the first person to ever wear Tiffany & Co.'s most expensive diamond necklace, PEOPLE can confirm.

The 40-year-old "Love on Top" singer wore the show-stopping piece while attending and hosting her and JAY-Z's Oscars afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, following the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

The necklace, known as "The Historic 1939 World's Fair Necklace," features the over 80-carat Empire Diamond, and is the jeweler's most expensive piece ever created that they offer.

It is eclipsed only by the 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond, which Tiffany & Co. does not offer for sale and has labeled as "priceless," according to WWD.

According to Tiffany & Co., the company reimagined the piece by "modernizing the original aquamarine design with an over-80-carat, D color, internally flawless oval diamond."

The recreation of the World's Fair Necklace, Tiffany & Co. added, represents the brand's "legacy of innovative jewelry design."

Alongside the stunning necklace, the Empire Diamond can also be worn as a diamond-encrusted ring, which Tiffany and Co. notes allows it to become "uniquely transformable."

After the Oscars on Sunday evening — where Beyonce opened the show with an unforgettable performance — and the subsequent party held by herself and husband JAY-Z, 52, Beyoncé shared a selection of photographs of herself modeling the necklace in an Instagram post.

In the gallery, Bey showed off her head-turning dress, designed by Celia Kritharioti, which was constructed from see-through mesh fabric and strategically placed beading — a look reminiscent of her 2015 Givenchy Haute Couture Met Gala dress. The butt-baring gown feature one sleeve and a thigh-high slit.

Though the multi-hyphenate star shared the pictures without a caption, her loyal legion of fans — collectively known as the Bey Hive — reacted in the comments section of her post.