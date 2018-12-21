Beyoncé‘s vacation to India may be over, but the singer’s epic photo album will last forever. And luckily she’s sharing an inside look at all her memories with her fans.

Earlier this month, the star traveled to India to perform at a concert during the wedding festivities for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also attended, as well as Arianna Huffington and Hillary Clinton (who has known the Ambani family for over a decade, according to Reuters).

Beyoncé previously shared a photo of a long, red embellished gown that she wore during the whirlwind weekend, and now, she’s sharing a look at a second stunning dress.

The superstar posted a new photo album on her website titled “12.9.18 PT. 2” (the date of the wedding) with a series of new outfits she wore on stage during her performance. And one of the most dramatic looks was her silver, sparkly, embellished gown featuring a mermaid-style hem and cap-sleeve design. She accessorized with a wreath-style diamond necklace and diamond drop earrings.

Other on-stage outfits included a beaded leotard with feathery sleeves and a second short, sparkly mini dress during a performance.

Beyoncé also recently shared a rare glimpse of her and JAY-Z’s 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. They were seen playing together in the ocean in matching white outfits, and she posted a cute mother-daughter candid pic with Rumi on the beach.

While the performance was kept under-wraps to the public, Beyoncé did share a boomerang on-stage with her backup dancers during her show.

She also shared a few intimate snaps of herself in pajamas and in a traditional, printed dress by Khosla Jani.