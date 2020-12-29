Beyoncé Gifts Friends 'Hilarious and Deeply Sentimental' Necklace to Say Goodbye to 2020

Beyoncé threw in a little bit of humor when designing a custom gift for her close friends and family this holiday season.

To commemorate the challenges faced throughout the year, the "Formation" singer, 39, gave friends on her shopping list a diamond "2020" pendant necklace that was designed to also represent a hand featuring a raised middle finger — Bey's tongue-in-cheek message to this year.

"@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. “🖕2020" It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one," the star's cousin Angie Beyince said on Instagram alongside a close-up image of the necklace.

"When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its [sic] been a really weird and tuff [sic] year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world 🌎 🙏 #nye #beyonce," she continued.

In Beyoncé's December 2020 British Vogue cover story, which featured three separate covers shot by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for the publication in its 104-year history, the star reflected on how 2020 has changed her.

"It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed," Beyoncé said. "I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life."

Like many other parents, the mom of three has faced the challenge of explaining the current goings-on of the world to daughter Blue Ivy, 8½, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3.

She told British Vogue: "I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them."