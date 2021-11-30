Beyoncé Enlists Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe for Ivy Park's Holiday Ad

More A-list celeb offspring including Natalia Bryant and Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi star in Ivy Park's Holiday 2021 campaign

Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park ad is filled with A-list offspring!

When Queen Bey, 40, unveils new drops from her fashion label Ivy Park, she's been known to recruit some familiar faces to model for the campaign shoots like her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. For the brand's Holiday 2021 collection, called Halls of Ivy, Beyoncé decided to put the spotlight on some of her famous friends' children (and even her own daughters!).

Ahead of the global drop on Dec. 10 (the collection will be available exclusively on the Adidas e-commerce site starting Dec. 9), Ivy Park welcomed fans into the Halls of Ivy with tons of fresh faces.

Reese Witherspoon's kids Deacon, 18, and Ava Phillippe, 22, made their Ivy Park modeling debut together and already look like pros. In the video ad, Deacon can be seen playing ping-pong in an Ivy Park x Adidas sweatsuit while Ava sits outside on a bench reading in her Ivy Park ensemble.

Witherspoon couldn't help but be a proud mom on social media when the campaign featuring Deacon and Ava dropped. "I spy @avaphillippe and @deaconphillippe in Beyoncé's house 👀🐝," she said on her Instagram Story.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant, 18, also appears in the ad. The young star stands inside a trophy-lined room wearing a chic suit and bustier crop top as she winks to the camera. Another scene shows Bryant walking up a winding staircase in an olive Ivy Park bomber and tossing her hair over her shoulder.

Ivy Park campaign Credit: Ivy Park

Natalia posted the video on Instagram and thanked Beyoncé for welcoming her into the Ivy Park family. "I'm so excited to be apart of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!! Love you so much Auntie BB🤍," she wrote.

NBA stars James Harden and Jalen Green starred in the campaign and showed off their ball skills while modeling Ivy Park pieces.

Of course, the holiday ad wouldn't be complete without plenty of epic Beyoncé fashion moments — and a cameo from her cute kids! This time, the star brought in daughters Blue and Rumi, 4, to model alongside her in the adorable spot.

Rumi, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Credit: Ivy Park/Twitter

Blue already proved she was one to watch in the fashion world when she joined her mom for the Icy Park campaign last February.

In the photos, Beyoncé and Blue posed side-by-side in a vibrant graphic-print puffer jacket and matching bottoms in the same color pattern.

Blue showed her personality modeling another monochromatic look — a cropped jacket, patent leather pants, a fanny pack, face covering and chunky sneakers — as she playfully danced and held up a peace sign to the camera. Like her daughter, Beyoncé modeled her own head-to-toe camel Ivy Park ensemble, but the singer's look showed a bit more skin.

The proud mom of three previously spoke to British Vogue for a December 2020 cover story, revealing that she and Blue have a special relationship when it comes to celebrating each other's accomplishments.