Beyoncé Looks Just Like Lisa Bonet in Never-Before-Seen Photos of Last Year's Halloween Costume

Lisa Bonet, is that you?

On Friday, Beyoncé gave fans a peek at one of the Halloween costumes she wore last year by sharing never-before-seen photos of herself dressed up as the Cosby Show actress and ’90s fashion icon. The pictures were posted on the singer’s website in honor of her recent 38th birthday, alongside other memorable snaps from the past year.

Beyoncé donned a grey slip dress, top hat and maroon embroidered shawl for the costume, which looked identical to an outfit that Bonet previously wore. She accessorized the grunge look with a large crucifix necklace and Bonet’s signature tiny sunglasses — and even added fringe bangs to her hair to match the actress.

In one of the outfit snaps, Beyoncé posed as Bonet while holding 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, who wore matching colorful onesies.

Image zoom Beyoncé; Lisa Bonet Beyonce.com; The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Ahead of the collection of photos, the pop star wrote, “Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins, and my losses.”

Other photos in the collection included snaps from Leonardo DiCaprio‘s birthday party and her trip to Sardinia, Italy with husband JAY-Z.

Image zoom Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir

Though she didn’t reveal her Bonet costume until almost a year later, last Halloween the pop star shared photos of her other two show-stopping get-ups dressed as Toni Braxton and Olympian Florence Griffith–Joyner, aka Flo Jo.

Beyoncé channeled Braxton circa 1993 for her first costume, which she shared with her fans on Instagram in October 2018. The singer recreated Braxton’s self-titled album cover, Toni Braxton, by wearing a short pixie wig, a fitted white tank, light wash, high-waisted jeans, a leather jacket and chain belt which was identical to the R&B singer’s look.

The only change? Instead of reading Toni Braxton on the album cover, Beyoncé cheekily changed the lettering to Phoni Braxton on her recreations of all three of Braxton’s iconic cover shots.

And just days later, she shared a photo of herself and JAY-Z dressed up as Flo Jo and Olympian Tommie Smith, respectively.

For the holiday, Beyoncé wore a custom unitard design by Death By Dolls with one pink leg and one nude leg, white boots designed to look like track shoes, and her hair styled just like the famous Olympian’s. The rapper, 49, complimented the look as Smith dressed in a Team USA tracksuit and a gold medal.