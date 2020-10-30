Inside the issue, the notoriously private star gets candid about her family and reflects on how the events of 2020 have changed her

Beyoncé Says Her 'New Goal Is to Slow Down' as She Fronts 3 Gorgeous Covers for British Vogue

Beyoncé is back in the fashion spotlight.

The multi-hyphenate star fronts the December issue of British Vogue (available for digital download and on newsstands Friday, Nov. 6) with not one, not two but three separate covers captured by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter, the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for the UK fashion publication in its 104-year history.

Beyoncé, 39, wears a structured blazer with dramatic shoulder pads in one image, an athleisure-inspired ensemble with a matching neon bucket hat from her new Ivy Park collection in the second and a see-through mesh catsuit in the final cover photo. As for her glam, the singer and entrepreneur sports a variety of looks including a long blonde Afro, a slicked-back ponytail and a sultry smoky eye.

Inside the spread, Beyoncé talks fashion, family and philanthropy with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. She also reflects on how 2020 has shaped her, telling the outlet, "It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed."

She continued: "I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life."

But amid a global pandemic, nationwide protests and political unrest, Beyoncé has finally given herself a break: "I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."

The singer also opened up about stepping into her power when she became a mother — and shared how her children have inspired her to elevate Black voices throughout her career: "Something cracked open inside of me right after giving birth to my first daughter," Beyoncé told the outlet.

"From that point on, I truly understood my power, and motherhood has been my biggest inspiration. It became my mission to make sure she lived in a world where she feels truly seen and valued. I was also deeply inspired by my trip to South Africa with my family."

Beyoncé further explained that the reason she dedicated her stunning visual album Black Is King to her 3-year-old son is because she "felt it was important to uplift and praise our boys and to assure that they grow up with enough films, children's books and music that promote emotional intelligence, self-value and our rich history."

After weeks of teasing the project, Beyonce dropped Black Is King on July 31, sending the international Beyhive into a frenzy from the start of the opening scenes.

Overnight, the nearly one and a half-hour project—which comes a year after Disney's theatrical release of The Lion King, starring Beyonce as Nala—instantly became the top trending topic on Twitter. The platform even created a custom 'like' animation portraying lions when #BlackIsKing is used.