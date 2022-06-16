Beyoncé Covers British Vogue's July Issue in Jaw-Dropping Style — See the Photos

Plus, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful opens up about working with the legendary Queen B

Beyoncé is back at it with British Vogue.

On Thursday, the prestigious publication announced the Grammy winner as the July 2022 cover star, which follows the much-anticipated news of her seventh studio album Renaissance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photos, captured by Rafael Pavarotti, embody the superstar singer's many glamorous facades with the editorial's "fashion fantasia" theme.

For one look, Queen Bey donned a gold-sequin coat embroidered with Swarovski rhinestones and Schiaparelli Haute Couture jewelry looking like the music royalty she is.

Beyonce British Vogue Credit: Rafael Pavarotti

In another, she wore a Junya Watanabe leather jacket and a Harris Reed & Roker beaded leather headpiece and Lorraine Schwartz white-gold and diamond earrings for a moto-rockstar look.

Beyonce British Vogue Credit: Rafael Pavarotti

"B wanted to play with fashion like never before, and as we swapped references (from the 1990s garage scene to '80s excess), talked hair and beauty, and got to know her team, a vision of glittering retro-futurism began to take shape," Edward Enninful, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, wrote of Beyoncé's collaboration on the photoshoot in a piece for the magazine.

"[On set] it was a magical mood and soon B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself," he added. "Her husband and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out - albeit a slightly surreal one," referring to JAY-Z and her three children Blue Ivy, 10, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyonce British Vogue Beyoncé | Credit: Rafael Pavarotti

Alongside style, he detailed his once-in-a-lifetime chance to preview her upcoming album, hotly anticipated album Renaissance, which is set to release on July 29th. "The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

He also detailed his visit to her home, where he joined the singer for an intimate, cozy dinner. "At this point, her ironclad devotion to professionalism and privacy is legendary and yet here she is at home with her hair loose, not a stitch of make-up on, wearing a hoodie, just being herself."

Family was another topic the two discussed, Beyoncé telling Enniful that it is "my earth, my heart, my soil and my sanity." On this he added, "Now 40, she's feeling so good as a mother, an artist and a woman."

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st June.

Beyonce Grammy 2018 Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty

Renaissance will soon be hitting the ears of fans who've been patiently waiting for Beyoncé's comeback. The album includes 16 tracks according BeyLegion and will packaged in four unique boxes — including a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and 28-page photo booklet — that are available for pre-order on Beyoncé's website.

The "Crazy in Love" singer hasn't completely left fans empty-handed in the months leading up to her return.

In March, she opened the 94th annual Academy Awards with a jaw-dropping performance of her nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, a movie based on champion tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Beyonce Credit: ABC

In a stunning neon yellow gown, she belted the song on a tennis court located in the Williams sisters' hometown in Compton, California. Blue Ivy also made a surprise appearance, posing front and center alongside her mom.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following the Oscars, Serena praised Beyoncé for her performance.