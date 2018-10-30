Phoni Braxton! Beyoncé Perfectly Recreates Toni Braxton's 1993 Album Cover for Halloween

Beyoncé‘s Halloween costume is breaking the internet.

The star, 37, channeled Toni Braxton circa 1993 for her Halloween costume this year, which she shared with her fans on Instagram. And to no one’s surprise, the Bey-Hive is having a freak-out.

Queen Bey recreated Braxton’s self-titled album cover, Toni Braxton, by wearing a short pixie wig, a fitted white tank, light wash, high-waisted jeans, a leather jacket and chain belt which was identical to the R&B singer’s look.

The only change? Instead of reading Toni Braxton on the album cover, Beyoncé cheekily changed the lettering to Phoni Braxton on her recreations of all three of Braxton’s iconic cover shots.

The singer wrote a heartfelt message to Braxton in the caption of her first photo. “Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens,” Beyoncé said.

And Braxton herself couldn’t have been happier with Bey’s look. The star tweeted, “Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018

Fans of both artists are also already freaking out over Beyoncé’s perfectly executed Halloween costume. One person wrote in the comments, “A queen paying homage to another queen 💖.”

Another fan said, “You do NOTHING wrong. Damn Bey 😘😍.”

Beyoncé’s known for going all out with her Halloween costumes each year. Last Halloween, the star and husband JAY-Z added yet another stellar couples costume to their annual tradition. The couple dressed up for her BFF Kelly Rowland‘s party over the weekend, and fittingly channeled another powerhouse couple of music: Lil’ Kim and Notorious BIG!

And her costume in 2016 was just as exciting. The star, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson and daughter Blue Ivy wore varsity jackets and kente kufi hats for a Salt-N-Pepa-themed look.

And that same year, she nailed her Barbie girl look with her husband!