Beyoncé left our jaws on the floor after turning out look after look in her visual album Black Is King

All of Beyoncé's Must-See Style Moments from Her New Visual Album Black Is King

Beyoncé has done it again.

On Friday, the singer dropped her new visual album, Black Is King on Disney+ and it is, of course, stunning in every sense of the word. After all, this is Beyoncé we're talking about here! The visual accompaniment to her 2019 musical release Lion King: The Gift, Black Is King takes fans on a trip through Africa's gorgeous landscape and culture, set to the musical stylings of Queen Bey herself. The singer has, once again, managed to leave our jaws on the floor, but are we even a little bit surprised?

Perhaps more impressive than the music and visuals is the fact that the mother of three seems to pull off an endless number of show-stopping looks. Check out her most memorable fashion moments from Black Is King below.

All Leopard Everything

Image zoom Photo by Travis Matthews

Beyoncé matched both her extras and her ride for an all leopard look that is truly to die for. The star wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture jacquard “léopard” cape and “léopard” needle lace jumpsuit with paillettes and strass embroidery made especially for her by Valentino Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Custom Prints

Image zoom Disney +

The star wore a custom, cow-print Burberry outfit, designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci.

Birds of a Feather

Image zoom Disney+

This feathered creation by Ashi Studio is proof that you can't rush gorgeous. According to the brand's Instagram, "Mr. Ashi was honored to create this elaborate hand-made embroidered piece which took 70 hours of work."

Need Some Structure

Image zoom Beyoncé/Youtube

This black and white structured jacket with gold detailing was brought to you by Ivorian American designer Loza Maléombho, who wrote on Instagram, "I could sit here and visualize Beyoncé in one of my pieces, I’ve done that... but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine her KILLING afrobeats dances and embrace African culture all the way through the way she did in one of my pieces!!!"

Think Pink

Image zoom

Molly Goddard designed this luscious, hot pink tulle gown, which Beyoncé wears during the song "WATER."

Denim Dancer

Image zoom Disney+

This denim creation was designed by Michaela Stark, who created a "custom silk corset" for the singer. Stark wrote on Instagram of her chance to design for Beyoncé, "I am so beyond grateful to have my outfit included in such a powerful film with such an important message."

Totally Bey-Dazzled

Image zoom Disney+

D Bleu Dazzled is responsible for the sparkle and shine that Bey brought to this fashion moment. Designer Destiney Bleu tweeted, "oh man, seeing my work like this has me fittin to flatline." Us, too, Destiney.

Shining Star

The singer wears what seems like an endless number of crystal creations throughout the visual album, and we can thank Laurel DeWitt for that! This is certainly not the first time that the "Metal & Chain Queen" has worked with the star — she also outfits plenty of other A-Listers. Her work can be seen throughout the video.

Image zoom Disney+

From this custom crystal neck piece and body jewelry ...

Image zoom

... to this stunning custom crystal turban. DeWitt created headpieces and jewelry for Queen Bey, so I guess that makes her creations the Crown Jewels.

Mother Nature

Image zoom Walt Disney Studios/Youtube

Beyoncé wore a La Perla non-wired padded triangle bra with V detailing, pairing it with body paint and gold L'Enchanteur earrings.

Mixed Prints

Image zoom Disney+

And Haitian-American designer Venny Etienne is the mastermind behind this structured custom Levenity jacket.

Work of Art

Image zoom Disney+

This colorful combo is by Mugler, who also designed a similar version that Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy wears.

Bodysuit Up

Image zoom Walt Disney Studios/Youtube

Beyoncé wore a Marine Serre bodysuit for "Already," which is fitting because she already wore a black and red version to a Houston Rockets basketball game in 2019.

Here's the Tea

Image zoom Walt Disney Studios/Youtube

Perfect for a spot of tea with the women in her life, Beyoncé's floral gown is by London-based designer Erdem.