Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet

Beyoncé is equal parts a music legend and fashion icon.

From starting as a member of the girl group Destiny's Child to dominating the charts as a solo artist, Beyoncé's style has inevitably evolved through the many stages of her career. While the singer often coordinated her outfits with her bandmates in the early 2000s, she has since gravitated toward statement-making outfits that set her apart.

She often favors daring ensembles with sheer fabrics, mini dress silhouettes and thigh-high slits for eye-catching looks that make her a staple of every best-dressed list.

Keep reading for Beyoncé's best fashion moments from 2000 to now.

Beyoncé at the VMAs in 2000

Steve Azzara/Corbis

In one of many matching looks, Beyoncé attended the 2000 VMAs with fellow group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, wearing all-leather ensembles. The singer's dress included a corset bodice and rhinestone embellishments, which she accessorized with silver hoop earrings and black heels.

Beyoncé at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2001

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

Destiny's Child won their first Grammy for best R&B performance by a duo or group wearing green embellished dresses. Beyoncé's ensemble had a series of midriff cutouts and an open back for a daring red carpet look.

Beyoncé at a Grammys afterparty in 2002

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Shortly after winning her second Grammy for the Destiny's Child song "Survivor," Beyoncé attended an afterparty in a bold purple ensemble. The two-tone purple dress included a fully sheer bodice, sequin embellishments and a multilayered skirt. She accessorized the look with silver strappy sandals and a sleek hairstyle.

Beyoncé on MTV's Total Request Live in 2002

KMazur/WireImage

It doesn't get more early aughts than a patchwork denim dress. Beyoncé appeared on MTV'S TRL in November 2002 wearing a denim mini dress with heeled Timberland boots and a navy blue Yankees hat — a nod to JAY-Z's home state, her boyfriend at the time.

Beyoncé at the Golden Globes in 2003

Kevin Winter/Getty

A departure from her favored curve-hugging silhouettes, Beyoncé walked the red carpet at the 2003 Golden Globes in a white princess ball gown with a floral corseted bodice and tulle skirt. She kept her jewelry simple and dainty, while her hair was styled into voluminous curls.

Beyoncé at the BET Awards in 2003

Steve Grayson/WireImage

Beyoncé hit the BET stage for her first solo performance in June 2002 to sing "Crazy in Love" wearing a Versace mini dress. The green-and-purple dress with a plunging neckline and various cutouts was an homage to her style from the song's music video. In 2021, Zendaya recreated this iconic look for her appearance at the same awards show to pay tribute to the singer.

Beyoncé at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards in 2004

SGranitz/WireImage

Dripping in gold, Beyoncé coincidentally matched the five trophies she took home that night — including best R&B song and best contemporary R&B album. The star dazzled in this ruched floor-length gown that featured a gold neckpiece and a waist tie with a gold brooch.

Beyoncé at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards in 2005

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Beyoncé walked the red carpet at the 2005 Grammys in a black dress with gold details. Nominated in three categories, the "Lose My Breath" singer kept the focus on her dress, pairing the look with gold chandelier earrings and bangles.

Beyoncé at the Oscars in 2005

Frank Micelotta/Getty

The musician took her style in a sleeker direction at the 2005 Oscars, embracing Old Hollywood glamour with this vintage velvet Atelier Versace gown. While the floor-length gown had a simple silhouette, she added some pizazz to the look with statement diamond earrings and a matching bracelet.

Beyoncé at The Pink Panther premiere in 2006

Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Beyoncé attended the New York City premiere of The Pink Panther in an all-pink outfit as a subtle nod to the film's title. The light pink midi dress had a sheer bodice embroidered with pink-and-green florals. She left her neck bare and instead accessorized with drop earrings and blush sandals.

Beyoncé at the Dreamgirls premiere in 2006

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A playful break from her newfound sleek style, the star appeared on the red carpet for her film Dreamgirls in a Tiffany blue floor-length dress with ruffle details, beaded embellishments and an oversized bow. She paired the textured piece with silver earrings, a bedazzled clutch and icy blue eyeshadow.

Beyoncé at the Golden Globes in 2007

Frazer Harrison/Getty

A head-turning look for a momentous night in her career, Beyoncé opted for all-out glamour with her gold Elie Saab gown at the 2007 Golden Globes.

Beyoncé at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP

The singer donned a metallic floor-length dress at the 2007 Grammys to collect her award for best contemporary R&B album. The silver number featured a sequined bodice and a pleated skirt. The star's accessories — a chunky silver bracelet and earrings — gave the look an ultra-glamorous feel.

Beyoncé at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After a streak of metallic ensembles, Beyoncé graced the 2008 Grammys red carpet in an ice blue-and-silver Elie Saab gown. The strapless floor-length gown had a full tulle skirt and sequined bodice, which the singer paired with silver earrings and a matching cuff bracelet for an added sparkle factor.

Beyoncé at a Grammys afterparty in 2008

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

She stuck with a vibrant color scheme for a Grammys afterparty in Beverly Hills, trading ice blue for bright yellow with this strapless evening gown by Georges Chakra. The star's matching scarf and silver drop earrings made the look even more elegant.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2008

Stephen Lovekin/Getty

The "Single Ladies" singer made her Met Gala debut in May 2008 wearing a blush pink Armani Privé gown. The stunning look was one of her simpler ensembles, where she opted for minimal accessories: emerald drop earrings and a mix of cocktail rings.

Beyoncé at the Golden Globes in 2009

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Stepping out for the 2009 Golden Globes, Beyoncé traded minimalism for high glamour in another gown by Elie Saab. The curve-hugging silhouette was covered in beaded embellishments, but the most eye-catching detail of the ensemble was the statement necklace she wore that was dripping in diamonds.

Beyoncé at the Oscars in 2009

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Beyoncé walked the 2009 Oscars red carpet in a black-and-gold gown by House of Deréon — the fashion brand the star and her mother, Tina Knowles, founded. The mermaid gown was embroidered with oversized gold flowers, serving as the only source of shimmer in her ensemble, aside from one diamond ring.

Beyoncé at the VMAs in 2009

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The singer chose a classic red-and-black combo for her appearance at the 2009 VMAs. The bright red mini dress included a plunging neckline, ruffles and a peplum-style skirt, which she paired with black pumps and chunky silver jewelry.

Beyoncé at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010

Christopher Polk/Getty

The following year, Beyoncé took an edgier approach to her favored mini dress silhouette with this gold Armani Privé dress. The star's textured dress was a dazzling choice, as were her gold platform heels and embellished hoop earrings.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2011

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Beyoncé stepped up the glamour for her second appearance at the Met Gala in May 2011. Following the theme of "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," the singer wowed in a black gown by Emilio Pucci with gold embellishments. The mermaid-style number included a high neckline and chest cutout that was lined with black lace.

Beyoncé at the VMAs in 2011

Steve Granitz/WireImage

After an iconic pregnancy reveal during her "Love On Top" performance, Beyoncé debuted her baby bump at the 2011 VMAs in an orange Lanvin dress. For even more color, she accessorized the one-shoulder dress with green and silver jewelry.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2012

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Debuting her signature naked dress look, Beyoncé shined on the 2012 Met Gala red carpet in this black-and-purple Givenchy gown. Covered in intricate beading, lace and lots of feathers, this mermaid gown was the first of a string of daring ensembles the singer wore to the event.

Beyoncé at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty

After accepting the award for best traditional R&B performance at the 2011 Grammys, Beyoncé posed backstage in a fitted color-blocked jumpsuit. She paired the elegant black-and-white number with classic peep-toe pumps, two cuff bracelets and a bold red lip.

Beyoncé at the Beyoncé: Life Is But A Dream premiere in 2013

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Beyoncé wore another sparkling sequin-studded dress to celebrate the premiere of her 2013 HBO documentary Beyoncé: Life Is But A Dream in New York City. The Elie Saab gown included several sheer panels that were intricately placed throughout the dress for a modern and glamorous look.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2013

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Channeling her musical alter ego, Sasha Fierce, the singer made a grand entrance at the 2013 Met Gala in a fiery ensemble by Givenchy. She nailed the night's theme of "Punk: Chaos to Couture" with this black-and-orange outfit consisting of a strapless leather corset, black gloves, a flame-print skirt with a thigh-high slit and matching boots.

Beyoncé at her album release party in 2013

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The star brought the punk theme to the release party for her self-titled album in December 2013. She wore a high-neck Tom Ford dress and peep-toe thigh-high boots — both in a black mosaic pattern — which she complemented with a smokey eye and red nail polish.

Beyoncé at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2014

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Sporting a new short haircut, Beyoncé stunned at the 2014 Grammys in another sheer dress. While the "Drunk in Love" singer didn't win any awards that night, she still stole the show in a white Michael Costello gown with floral appliqués and an open back.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2014

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Embodying vintage glam, Beyoncé turned to Givenchy once again for the 2014 Met Gala in an all-black gown that was partially sheer and fully beaded. The edgy look also included a black netted veil, black peep-toe heels, chandelier earrings and a burgundy lip color.

Beyoncé at the VMAs in 2014

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Beyoncé received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2014 VMAs, marking the occasion with three incredible outfits. For her 15-minute performance, the singer donned a bejeweled mosaic bodysuit by Tom Ford.

Beyoncé at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Before changing into a fringe mini dress to accept her three awards, the singer walked the 2015 Grammys red carpet in a black sheer gown by Proenza Schouler. Keeping the look pared back, she accessorized the beaded number with emerald jewelry, bronzed makeup and long waves.

Beyoncé at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The picture of classic elegance, Beyoncé attended the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars party in an all-white gown with glittery gold heels, a fur stole and a diamond choker. While the long-sleeve dress seemed simple for the star's fashion taste, it had an open back for a sexy flair.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2015

George Pimentel/WireImage

No one does a sheer dress quite like Beyoncé, and the star took her signature naked dress to the next level at the 2015 Met Gala in this flesh-toned Givenchy gown with strategically placed beaded embellishments. Letting the dress speak for itself, she incorporated subtle accessories into the look: a sleek high ponytail, minimal jewelry and nude heels.

Beyoncé at the Met Gala in 2016

George Pimentel/WireImage

The daring Met Gala looks didn't stop there. She attended the event the following year in a skin-tight latex gown by her go-to designer for the occasion, Givenchy. The peach number had floral and pearl embellishments for a statement look that set her apart from the other attendees.

Beyoncé at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2016

Theo Wargo/Getty

Giving menswear a try, Beyoncé accepted her fashion icon award at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in a sparkling pinstripe Givenchy suit, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a wide-brimmed black hat —reminiscent of the one she wore in her Lemonade visual album. In her acceptance speech, she explained how fashion had always been a part of her life, with her grandmother being a seamstress.

"When we were starting out in Destiny's Child, high-end labels, they didn't want to dress four Black, country, curvy girls," she said. "And we couldn't afford designer dresses and couture. My mother was rejected from every showroom in New York. But like my grandmother, she used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams."

"When I wore these clothes on stage I felt like [Game of Thrones queen] Khaleesi," she added. "I had an extra suit of armor. It was so much deeper than any brand name."

Beyoncé at the VMAs in 2016

Larry Busacca/Getty

After a short break from sheer ensembles, the singer attended the 2016 VMAs in a sheer seafoam green gown by Maison Francesco Scognamiglio. The crystal-studded gown with a dramatic feather collar was made even more extravagant with the addition of emerald-and-pink diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Beyoncé performing at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty

Beyoncé skipped the 2017 Grammys red carpet and instead revealed her first look during her performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles." The star stepped onstage in a gold beaded gown by Peter Dundas with a matching sun-inspired headpiece and gold cuff necklace that gave the ethereal gown a goddess-like appearance.

Beyoncé backstage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The musician then changed into a red-hot look to accept her two Grammys for best urban contemporary album and best music video. She donned a second creation by Peter Dundas — a sequined ruby red gown with a plunging neckline — that she accentuated with a diamond lariat necklace.

Beyoncé at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn concert in 2017

Even when she's not the one performing, Beyoncé knows how to put together a standout look. Supporting her husband JAY-Z at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn concert in October 2017, the singer wore an emerald green gown with an asymmetrical neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the elegant ensemble with a purple fur stole, glitter pumps and gold drop earrings.

Beyoncé at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty

It was a family affair at the 2018 Grammys when Beyoncé made a fashionably late entrance to the awards show in an all-black outfit. The singer rocked a black velvet dress with thigh-high slits and shoulder cutouts by Nicolas Jebran. The elegantly modern gown wasn't even the best part: She also accessorized with oversized Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a wide-brim hat and black Alain Mikli Le Matin shades.

Beyoncé performing at Coachella in 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty

In an epic return to the stage, Beyoncé transformed the 2018 Coachella festival into "Beychella" with an iconic performance that included five stunning looks. As the first Black woman to headline the festival, the singer honored Black Greek organizations with her custom yellow Balmain hoodie. She completed the casually cool look with ripped denim shorts and iridescent fringe boots.

Beyonce at the City of Hope Gala in 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty

A week after finishing her and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour, the star was back onstage performing at the 2018 City of Hope Gala in an angelic ensemble. The sheer rose-gold gown — with a built-in cape — was a piece from Ralph and Russo's fall 2018 couture collection, which she accessorized with studded pumps and silver drop earrings.

Beyoncé at the Hollywood Lion King premiere in 2019

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Celebrating the premiere of her film The Lion King in Los Angeles, Beyoncé mixed masculine and feminine silhouettes in this embellished tuxedo dress by Sarah Burton. The 1920s-inspired look was a modern take on traditional red carpet fashion, with the singer using chunky silver jewelry and studded heels to elevate the look.

Beyoncé at the London Lion King premiere in 2019

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Beyoncé completely switched up her look for the London premiere of The Lion King, donning a gorgeous yellow gown by Cong Tri. The textured dress featured an extremely high slit that reached the waistline, a keyhole cutout and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Beyoncé at the Roc Nation brunch in 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé and JAY-Z host an annual pre-Grammy brunch to celebrate that year's nominated artists, and in January 2020, the hosts showed up in coordinating outfits. The singer complemented her husband's pastel pink suit in a stunningly simple outfit — a blazer dress with a draped skirt in a muted blue hue.

Beyoncé at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021

Kevin Winter/Getty

Revamping an all-leather look from her Destiny's Child days, Beyoncé became the most-awarded woman in Grammy history in 2021 after winning her 28th award. She wore a custom black gathered mini dress by Schiaparelli for the historic occasion with matching gloves, sheer black tights, Jimmy Choo platforms and massive black-and-gold drop earrings.

Beyoncé performing at the Oscars in 2022

Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S.

In her brightest look yet, Beyoncé performed her song "Be Alive" from the film King Richard at the 2022 Oscars. Following a tennis theme, the singer alluded to the subjects of the film, Venus and Serena Williams, in a neon yellow David Koma dress with a feather-trimmed neckline and a sheer sequined skirt. She topped off the monochromatic look with matching gloves, ankle-strap pumps and a bejeweled garter.

Beyoncé performing at the Atlantis The Royal Resort opening in Dubai in 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty

For her first full concert in over four years, Beyoncé performed at the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai in January 2023. The singer wore several custom looks throughout the set, including this all-red Nicolas Jebran number. The ensemble consisted of a bejeweled corseted bodysuit, skirt and an intricate headpiece.