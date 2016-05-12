Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Have Matching Gucci Denim Jackets (Why Didn't You Think of That for Mother's Day?!)

Beyoncé and Jay Z may make a combined $1 billion, but they keep Blue Ivy’s life totally normal; she plays with mom’s makeup, has fairytale-themed fourth birthday parties and has mommy-and-me matching moments … in custom Gucci jackets. (What, your closet wasn’t brimming with designer finds at 4 years old?)

Source: Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé shared an Instagram of her and Blue Ivy wearing coordinating jackets embroidered with butterfly, flower and bird patches and the French phrase “l’aveugle par amour” on the back, which translates to “blinded by love” in English.

RELATED PHOTOS: Beyoncé and Her Wind Machine: A Love Story

They also model it from all sides to increase the FOMO factor.

RELATED VIDEO: Did You Know Beyoncé and Jay Z Are Always Last to Walk Into the Met Gala?

Though it’s no butterfly-adorned jacket, Gucci does have the same sentiment available on a plain black sweatshirt, cat-themed sweater and turtleneck for those of us who don’t have Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele’s number on speed dial but still want to give mom a sassy French shout-out.

What do you think of their matching jackets? Share with us in the comments below.

— Colleen Kratofil