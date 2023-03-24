Beyoncé and Balmain Drop Fashion Bombshell with 'Renaissance'-Inspired Couture Collection: See the Looks!

Beyoncé may be Queen B on-stage, but now her title is taking on new meaning in the world of fashion as she takes the reins as Queen Balmain!

On Wednesday, the legendary performer, 41, unveiled a 17-piece couture collection for Balmain, which she co-designed with Olivier Rousteing (the label's creative director) and her stylist Marni Senofonte.

Of course, anything that the 32-time Grammy winner creates makes a bold statement. However, the avant-garde pieces are especially unique as they were directly inspired by the 16 tracks featured on her Renaissance album.

"I was sketching and sketching as I listened, and sometimes you can't control the emotion of your sketch. And I started to imagine the sketches inside her album, how they would relate to the songs and the lyrics—it wasn't something I was supposed to be doing but I was just inspired by the music to do it. And that's how this started," Rousteing told Vogue.

The collection came together in five months. In that short amount of time, the creative visionaries were not only able to bring Beyoncé's award-winning record to life, but also make fashion history.

"This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house. And those designs were created in partnership with the first Black man to ever oversee all the collections at a historic Parisian house," Rousteing further explained.

Without fans ever knowing, Beyoncé subtly planted easter eggs hinting at her new designer gig.

In celebrating her 2023 Grammy Awards wins (which made her the most recognized artist in the award show's history) Beyoncé teased the "Virgo's Groove" design – a sculptural mauve rose velvet gown accompanied with a metal hat inspired by vintage Balmain.

Beyoncé also appeared virtually at the BRIT Awards in a black-and-white sequin jumpsuit, made with a latex corset bodice and furry sleeves, and rounded out with a zebra-printed headpiece.

The design, now fully revealed as "Pure/Honey," exudes the "infectious club bop and exuberant joy" of the song of the same name, Rousteing told Vogue.

In an Instagram post revealing her new cover Vogue France, Beyoncé wrote: "Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture. Designing alongside you was freeing — thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself."

The one-of-a-kind drop comes on the heels of Beyoncé's break away from Adidas, with whom she relaunched her clothing brand Ivy Park in 2019.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, there were apparently "major creative differences between Ivy Park and Adidas." Her seemingly last collection with the athleisure brand was released in February.