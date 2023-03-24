Beyoncé and Balmain Drop Fashion Bombshell with 'Renaissance'-Inspired Couture Collection: See the Looks!

The music icon teamed up with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing on a 17-piece capsule that pays tribute to the singer’s seventh studio album

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 04:27 PM
Beyonce's collaboration with Balmain
Photo: Courtesy of Balmain

Beyoncé may be Queen B on-stage, but now her title is taking on new meaning in the world of fashion as she takes the reins as Queen Balmain!

On Wednesday, the legendary performer, 41, unveiled a 17-piece couture collection for Balmain, which she co-designed with Olivier Rousteing (the label's creative director) and her stylist Marni Senofonte.

Of course, anything that the 32-time Grammy winner creates makes a bold statement. However, the avant-garde pieces are especially unique as they were directly inspired by the 16 tracks featured on her Renaissance album.

"I was sketching and sketching as I listened, and sometimes you can't control the emotion of your sketch. And I started to imagine the sketches inside her album, how they would relate to the songs and the lyrics—it wasn't something I was supposed to be doing but I was just inspired by the music to do it. And that's how this started," Rousteing told Vogue.

The collection came together in five months. In that short amount of time, the creative visionaries were not only able to bring Beyoncé's award-winning record to life, but also make fashion history.

"This appears to be the first time that a Black woman has overseen the couture offering from a historic Parisian house. And those designs were created in partnership with the first Black man to ever oversee all the collections at a historic Parisian house," Rousteing further explained.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Balmain
R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Balmain

Without fans ever knowing, Beyoncé subtly planted easter eggs hinting at her new designer gig.

In celebrating her 2023 Grammy Awards wins (which made her the most recognized artist in the award show's history) Beyoncé teased the "Virgo's Groove" design – a sculptural mauve rose velvet gown accompanied with a metal hat inspired by vintage Balmain.

Beyoncé also appeared virtually at the BRIT Awards in a black-and-white sequin jumpsuit, made with a latex corset bodice and furry sleeves, and rounded out with a zebra-printed headpiece.

The design, now fully revealed as "Pure/Honey," exudes the "infectious club bop and exuberant joy" of the song of the same name, Rousteing told Vogue.

Beyonce's collaboration with Balmain
Courtesy of Balmain

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an Instagram post revealing her new cover Vogue France, Beyoncé wrote: "Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture. Designing alongside you was freeing — thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself."

The one-of-a-kind drop comes on the heels of Beyoncé's break away from Adidas, with whom she relaunched her clothing brand Ivy Park in 2019.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, there were apparently "major creative differences between Ivy Park and Adidas." Her seemingly last collection with the athleisure brand was released in February.

Related Articles
beyonce
Beyoncé and Adidas Agree to Terminate Ivy Park Partnership: Reports
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe Talks Conquering Music, Film and Fashion: 'There Are a Thousand Versions of Me'
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony
Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda (1941 - 1998), and their daughters, left to right, Heather, Stella and Mary at an airport, 30th June 1975
Paul McCartney's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
Jennifer Lopez. Courtesy of Intimissimi
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Her Underwear for Steamy New Intimissimi Campaign
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'
Beyoncé Celebrates Grammys Wins with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z and More
Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammys Night with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland and More
Forever-21-Alix-Earle
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
beyonce grammys
Beyoncé Has 32 Grammys: Here's What They're For
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Paco Rabanne - Exhibition launch "La Tentation de L'espace"
Spanish Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies at Age 88
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet