Beyoncé Just Dropped a Holiday-Themed Merch Collection and We Want One of Everything

Before you start shopping for the holidays, you’re going to want to “Hold Up” and check out Beyoncé‘s brand-new collection of cool and festive holiday-themed merchandise.

The singer’s 2019 Shop Beyoncé Holiday line drops today and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the ’90s-inspired offerings.

Perfect to wear to upcoming holiday festivities, the jewel-toned pieces are meant to be “over-the-top fab” and are “inspired by the art of dressing up for the holidays to celebrate with family in the living and dining room,” according to the press release.

There’s a fun selection of graphic tees and sweatshirts featuring photos of the star looking glam in green and red outfits. One tee pays homage to your favorite “wrapper” while another is even emblazoned with a sassy childhood photo of Beyoncé dressed up in her Christmas Day best.

There are also a slew of items that are perfect for gifting, like an eye mask, blanket and ornaments. And while you’re at it, make sure you throw a roll of the superstar’s wrapping paper in your cart. It’s covered in (you guessed it) motifs of none other than Queen Bey herself.

The full 12-piece holiday collection is available today at shop.beyonce.com.

RELATED: Beyoncé Looks Just Like Lisa Bonet in Never-Before-Seen Photos of Last Year’s Halloween Costume

Beyoncé’s latest fashion launch comes over a year after she released a Valentine’s Day-themed capsule collection in February 2018.

Being the innovator we know and love, the singer steered clear of predictable products like chocolate hearts, perfume, jewelry. Instead, the launch had everything from T-shirts featuring lyrics from her infamous love songs to phone cases that say “Bey Mine.”