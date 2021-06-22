Beverly Johnson's Style and Beauty Essentials
The supermodel shares the products she can't live without on her vanity, in her closet and throughout her home
The Products Beverly Johnson Can't Live Without
For more than 50 years, Beverly Johnson has been making a splash - nay - making waves in magazines and beyond.
Now 68, Johnson is still as busy as ever acting as both ambassador for Hallstein Water and skincare brand Retrouvé, but the icon doesn't mind her full schedule. "I feel wonderful. Every day I wake up and I'm Beverly. [Though] I must say the trainer's coming back. I really need to get back in the gyn tighten up everything," she laughs.
Ahead, Johnson (seen here wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan bathing suit and makeup by Barbara Lamelza) shares her essentials.
Indulgent Skin & Body Care
"I don't know whether it's age, or because I live in the desert, but Retrouvé has been a lifesaver for my skin. Their whole thing is: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! These are at the top of my list. This conditioning tonic makes me feel fresh, and the body oil is absolutely fabulous."
Buy It! Retrouvé Conditioning Tonic with Chamomile, $65, and Baume Ultime, $195; neimanmarcus.com
Razor
"Brian [Maillian, Johnson's fiancé] buys Harry's [sets], and I am always sneaking and using his razor. It leaves your skin really soft. I thought it was one of my best-kept secrets, but then I found out a number of my female friends were hip to it, too."
Buy It! Harry's Truman Set, $15; harrys.com
Face Cleanser
"I use all of the Retrouvé products, but I also like this a lot. After wearing a lot of makeup all day I wash my face with this brightening bar."
Buy It! Urban Skin RX, $24; urbanskinrx.com
Shampoo and Conditioner
"People had been telling me about this Black-owned company forever. And when I finally tried the products, I thought they were amazing. This yummy shampoo and conditioner adds moisture and make both my natural and my weave hair really, really soft. It's fabulous."
Buy It! Briogeo Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo for Dry Hair, $49; sephora.com
Tinted Moisturizer
"Nars makes extraordinary products. This is my new go-to for summer because it's lightweight, oil-free and has an SPF of 30. I protects my skin while giving me a natural-looking glow."
Buy It! Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30, $45; narscosmetics.com
Crystal Dish
"[Jewelry designer] Elsa Peretti and I were in the same circle of friends. So, I started collecting her jewelry, and then her heart shaped boxes. I put my most treasured pieces in this. It's just lovely."
Buy It! Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Heart Box, $75; tiffany.com
High Tech Heels
"By the time I get to the door with someone else's shoes on, I come right back in and put these on. They were designed (by engineers!) for style and comfort."
Buy It! Thesis Couture, $395; thesiscouture.com
Luxury Sheets
"These are the top of the line - you won't sleep better on something else. Even my fiancé asks for these sheets!"
Buy It! Frette Single Anjour Sheet Set, $550 and up; frette.com
Precious Jewelry
"This is not just jewelry - the pieces have a spiritual meaning. This one keeps me centered, as the charms on it can be used as a meditative tool."
Buy It! Carole Shashona Camel Bone Free Spirit Love Goddess Bracelet, $3,750; caroleshoshana.com
- Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show Season 2 and Choosing New Projects: 'I Have a No A--hole Rule'
- How Iliza Shlesinger Turned Wild Ex-Boyfriend Betrayal Into Cathartic Netflix Comedy Good on Paper
- Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Plan on Spending a Lot of Family Time Together' This Summer
- Prince Harry's TikTok-Famous Lookalike Dad Talks About Being Frequently Mixed Up with the Royal