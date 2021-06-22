Beverly Johnson's Style and Beauty Essentials

For more than 50 years, Beverly Johnson has been making a splash - nay - making waves in magazines and beyond.

Now 68, Johnson is still as busy as ever acting as both ambassador for Hallstein Water and skincare brand Retrouvé, but the icon doesn't mind her full schedule. "I feel wonderful. Every day I wake up and I'm Beverly. [Though] I must say the trainer's coming back. I really need to get back in the gyn tighten up everything," she laughs.

Ahead, Johnson (seen here wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan bathing suit and makeup by Barbara Lamelza) shares her essentials.