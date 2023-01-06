Supermodel Beverly Johnson Makes a Glamorous — and Rare — Appearance with Her Fiancé at Film Awards

Johnson and her fiancé, Brian Maillian, got engaged in 2020

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 6, 2023 05:31 PM
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Brian Maillian and Beverly Johnson attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards After Party at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Beverly Johnson, the first Black woman to be on the cover of Vogue, made a fashionable appearance at Thursday's Palm Springs International Film Awards.

She stepped out in style, wearing a voluminous black ANYA by VIVIEN dress and brought along her best accessory: her fiancé, Brian Maillian.

The couple, who was seen mingling with stars like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams, both wore chic black attire for their rare appearance together at the award show.

Beverly Johnson attends the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards After Party at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Johnson's tulle dress had a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, which was the perfect way for her to show off her toned legs and pointy black heels. However, to keep the focus on the voluminous garment, she kept it simple with accessories, opting for dainty silver jewelry and silver hoops.

Maillian, a financier, complemented his fiancée's outfit in a black and white tuxedo, completed with a black bow tie and black dress shoes.

Johnson, 70, and Maillian have been engaged for two years. The supermodel spoke to PEOPLE in 2020 about their relationship and what it was like to find love later in life.

"Just finding the love of my life at this point in my life has been amazing," she said. "This is the first time I've dated someone so close to my age! We know the same songs, and we've lived through a lot of the same things."

One of those things they both had to live through was being trailblazers in their industries. "As I was breaking boundaries in the fashion industry, he was doing the same on Wall Street," Johnson shared.

The model, who was also the first Black woman to be on the cover of the French edition of Elle, said she would never get married again before Maillian proposed.

"Brian's 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table till it got to Brian and he got down on one knee," Johnson told PEOPLE of how the proposal went down at a family event.

Beverly Johnson at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Johnson has also become a big critic of racism in the fashion industry in recent years. After decades of paving a path for Black talent to succeed in the industry, Johnson has started to tell her side of the story and vocalize the changes she wishes to see.

In 2020, the trailblazer wrote a Washington Post op-ed about racism in the fashion industry.

The piece was primarily inspired by her own experiences from her early days in the modeling industry. At the time, she was often the only Black model on a shoot and described being "reprimanded" for asking for Black hair stylists and makeup artists on set.

In the essay, she proposed "The Beverly Johnson rule." She explained, "It's similar to the Rooney Rule in the NFL that mandates that a diverse set of candidates must be interviewed for any open coaching and front office positions."

Johnson proposed something similar for the fashion, beauty and media industries: "That at least two Black professionals be interviewed for influential positions."

Related Articles
beverly johnson at home
Supermodel Beverly Johnson Is Engaged at 67: 'We've Lived Through a Lot of the Same Things'
Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann Pose in Palm Springs, Plus Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell and More
Megan Fox Is 'Currently Seeking a Girlfriend' While Sporting Her New Favorite Accessory
Megan Fox Is 'Currently Seeking a Girlfriend' While Sporting Her New Favorite Accessory
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share Beauty Secrets
Supermodels Carmen Dell'Orefice and Beverly Johnson Share the Cover of 'New You' at Ages 91 and 69
Iris Apfel christmas tree
101-Year-Old Fashion Legend Iris Apfel Lights Up a Giant Holiday Tree That Wears Her Iconic Glasses
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
beverly johnson at home
Beverly Johnson's Best Beauty Secret Is Probably in Your Kitchen Right Now
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Beverly Johnson
Beverly Johnson on Having 'Full Blown Menopause' at 47: 'You're Moist in All the Wrong Places'
Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 WIF Honors on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )
Olivia Wilde Bears Her Midriff in Slim Black Gown During 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala
Beverly Johnson on runway 2022; credit: Kevin Sturman
Beverly Johnson Took Catwalk Classes Ahead of New York Fashion Week Return: 'It's Been Decades'
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Tom Ford S/S 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Skylight on Vesey on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Gigi Hadid Hits Tom Ford Runway After Seen Getting Close with Leonardo DiCaprio at NYFW Party