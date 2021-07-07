Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Flowy Sleeveless Sundress 'Perfect for Summer'
Now that summer is in full swing and hot temperatures are here to stay, it seems like breezy sundresses are the only appropriate outfit to withstand the weather. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a spaghetti strap swing dress they say is "perfect for summer," and it's on sale.
Made from a blend of rayon and spandex, the sleeveless dress is lightweight and breathable for warm, sunny days. It has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and convenient side pockets. Plus, it comes in sizes small through 3XL, and is available in 24 colors and patterns. And if you make your purchase now, you can get the dress on sale for $25, plus an additional 5 percent off with an on-site coupon.
You can wear this versatile summer dress for virtually any activity or event you have planned during the next few months. Throw it on over a swimsuit for a day by the pool or at the beach, pair it with sneakers or flat sandals for a casual brunch with friends, or even dress it up with heels and jewelry for an evening out.
Buy It! Beufri Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress with Pockets, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
"This is already my favorite dress for spring/summer," one reviewer wrote. "[It] can easily be dressed up or down to fit any style. [It's] flattering to my body shape. The little pockets are an obvious plus. I've washed in cold water on [a] gentle cycle twice, and tumble dried on extra low temperature once, and it has held up nicely."
"It's flattering, lightweight, and flowy. I've already bought it in a few other colors/designs!" a second shopper shared. A third added, "Love this dress as a swimsuit cover up! It's lightweight, extremely comfortable, and has pockets. I plan on buying at least one more in a different color!"
If you're anything like the 700 Amazon shoppers who have given this dress a five-star rating, you may just find yourself going back for more colors and patterns after your first one arrives. Shop the spaghetti strap swing dress on Amazon below.
