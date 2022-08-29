Betsey Johnson Turns 80! Designer Vows to Do Cartwheels and Splits 'As Long As I Can'

Betsey Johnson's youthful energy will never go out of style.

After celebrating her milestone 80th birthday last week in Los Angeles, the fashion icon tells PEOPLE she's "more in love with life than ever" and plans to continue showing off her vibrant styles and physical prowess.

"The cartwheels and splits are a signature of mine. At 80, it sure isn't super easy, but I will continue to split and cartwheel for as long as I can!" Johnson says. "It's all about staying healthy and in shape, to continue doing what you love."

Known to do a cartwheel into a split at the end of her runway shows, in lieu of a bow, Johnson proved she's still got it when she busted out the signature move at Lombardi House for her birthday extravaganza, joining RuPaul's Drag Race alum Gottmik for an intimate performance.

"I loved the performance and seeing how he continues to style my pieces," she raves.

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson/Max Bronner

Johnson credits Gottmik, 26, as somewhat of a kindred spirit, one of the rising stars carrying on the punk fashion legacy she's championed throughout her more than 50-year career.

Also in attendance at the celebration were Benny Drama, Larsen Thompson, Riverdale's Hayley Law and Euphoria season 2 breakout Chloe Cherry.

The event was classic Betsey, a private garden decorated with rows of pink flamingos, some retro lawn chairs against a vintage trailer and stacks of old TVs displaying her work, along with the birthday girl's autograph in big neon lights and shirtless muscled waiters serving glasses of bubbly.

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson/Max Bronner

"Truthfully, this birthday party was a major highlight of my career," Johnson says. "It has been the best collaboration experience of my life, and to share it with so many amazing people."

The party comes after Johnson launched her 80th Birthday Collection, a time capsule of some of her greatest hits and "favorite vintage pieces from the '80s punk era," revived for a new generation. "The collection is so meaningful to me," she says.

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson/Max Bronner

"Looking back on my career, I feel so fortunate to be continuing to do what I love at 80 years old. My collections and designs have always been true Betsey, and my greatest hits collection is no different!

"These pieces reflect way back to 1965 when I was making my first patterns and sewing my first samples, and now, I get to share them with the world all over again. It is just awesome," Johnson adds.

Johnson explains the secret to her success is "lots of hard work, but also excitement, individuality and happiness," as she imparts some sage wisdom: "Always be true to yourself, and you are sure to flourish and grow!"

Betsey Johnson's 80th Birthday Collection is now available at BetseyJohnson.com.