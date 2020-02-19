Betsey Johnson Teams Up with Disney on a Magical Little Mermaid-Inspired Accessories Collection

Image zoom Disney Parks

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson is making waves by collaborating with Disney on a new line of accessories inspired by its 1989 film classic, The Little Mermaid.

The eccentric designer, 77, brought her whimsical style to the new collection, which includes her very special take on the “dinglehopper,” via a pair of fork earrings, plus, a bedazzled safety pin featuring a Flounder charm, an aquatic-themed charm bracelet and a pair of reversible sequin Minnie Mouse ears.

The six-piece collection is just one of the many collaborations Disney has commissioned as a part of its Disney Parks Designer Collection. Other labels like Coach and Vera Wang — and even supermodel Heidi Klum — have contributed to the collection with their own take on the iconic mouse ears.

Image zoom Disney Parks

Disney fans quickly shared their excitement on Twitter about the new designs, with one person saying: “I need to go to Disney again. Betsey Johnson designed little mermaid ears😍🧜‍♀️💜.”

Image zoom Disney Parks

Image zoom Disney Parks

RELATED: These New Disney-Inspired Wedding Dresses Channel Ariel, Tiana, Cinderella and More Favorites

Another wrote, “Ok, these are some cute ears. Where are my Little Mermaid fans at???🧜‍♀️”

I need to go to Disney again. Betsey Johnson designed little mermaid ears😍🧜🏼‍♀️💜 — christina 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@christinacroce) February 19, 2020

Ok, these are some cute ears. Where are my Little Mermaid fans at??? 🧜🏻‍♀️ The Little Mermaid-Inspired Collection by Betsey Johnson to Debut This Friday https://t.co/C0N7nLrJxG via @DisneyParks #DisneyMP — Kathy Karalekas (@kathyk671) February 19, 2020

While her designs provide a fresh take on the classic film, Johnson is no stranger to working with Disney. The designer previously collaborated with the company in August 2019 on Disney Parks Collection x Betsey Johnson. The line brought Johnson’s personal bold and bright aesthetic into the fold of Disney magic.

Image zoom Disney Parks

To celebrate the launch of her newest collection, Johnson will make an appearance at The Disney Dress Shop in Disneyland on Friday, February 21.

Come meet me at The Disney Dress Shop @Disneyland this Friday Feb21 from 2PM-4PM and pick up my “The Little Mermaid” inspired collection featuring new jewelry + my latest headband in the #DisneyParksDesignerCollection @WaltDisneyWorld @shopDisney

🧜‍♀️✨✨ XoX💋💋 pic.twitter.com/yVv0ftXEOD — Betsey Johnson (@xoBetseyJohnson) February 19, 2020

The adorable items range from $65 to 175. To shop these new additions to the Disney Parks Collection, visit shops at Walt Disney World or Disneyland or head online to shopDisney starting on February 21.