Bethenny Frankel Wears Plunging Black Jumpsuit Alongside Boyfriend Paul Bernon: 'Love Is in the Air'

Bethenny Frankel just gave her fans and followers a master class in fall wedding guest attire.

The former Real Housewives of New York star shared a pair of photos to Instagram on Monday featuring her boyfriend Paul Bernon as the two attended a wedding in Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The Skinnygirl founder wore an eye-catching black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and slits along the legs, while the real estate developer and film producer’s outfit, a smart black suit, complemented Frankel’s ensemble. Frankel wore her hair down in loose curls and topped off her look with silver jewelry and black, strappy heels.

“Love is in the air,” Frankel wrote in the caption for the post, adding the hash tags, “Boston,” “Wedding,” “BostonWedding” and “Love.”

On her Instagram Story, Frankel shared some breathtaking views of the Massachusetts fall scenery and revealed she got a mud body treatment before sharing another photo of the stylish outfit.

In that snap, Frankel poses in a full-body shot, and wrote over the pic, “Saturday PM jumpsuit.”

While Frankel and Bernon were guests this time around, the star recently had fans wondering if she would soon be planning her own wedding after she posted a photo with a large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

However, an insider told PEOPLE at the time that “she’s not engaged. She has an amazing jewelry closet.”

Nonetheless, Frankel is in good place in her relationship with Bernon. The two celebrated their one-year anniversary last month.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible,” Frankel wrote in an Instagram tribute to Bernon in September. “Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year! ♥️❌⭕️♥️😘”

While Bernon posts on his own Instagram far less than Frankel, he did share some throwback photos in August from a vacation the couple took together. The pics show the pair posing for selfies and holding hands in front of the gorgeous Italian background.

In an April interview with PEOPLE, Frankel gushed over Bernon, saying she’s “a lucky gal” to be dating him. “It’s been good. Things between us are really nice,” she said at the time.

“We’re together a lot,” she added. “I have a really good balance in work, life, love. I’m really happy.”