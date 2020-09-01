The star shared a candid filter-free photo of the fine lines on her forehead after social media users accused her of getting injectables

Bethenny Frankel Tells 'Haters' She Doesn't Have Any Botox or Filler: 'I've Earned These Lines'

Bethenny Frankel has some wrinkles, and she's proud of each one of them.

When an Instagram commenter left a message on the Skinnygirl founder's filter-free selfie accusing her of getting cosmetic injections, Frankel, 49, shared another candid photo lifting up her brows to show the fine lines on her forehead. "Not a filler in sight. I will show you my forehead on my insta story," she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Frankel captioned the new photo she shared saying: "This one is for the haters.....I've earned these lines....and no filler...look at my mouth. These lips don't lie..."

In the comments of her original post, Frankel also clapped back at the hater her critiqued her appearance. "hi angry person. Nope... you can see my face up close on my story..try again," she said.

Image zoom

Another person wrote, "Yeah but you have had a lot of work done...so are you really showing a real pic???"

Frankel replied explaining that she actually hasn't dabbled in injectables very much, besides getting Botox once in her jaw. "no work on this face. YUP," she said. "I had Botox injected into my jaw years ago after years of grinding and jaw muscle building and increased pain."

After her honesty, fans started sharing their own barefaced pics with Frankel, and she was overwhelmed by the response to her candid selfie.

"Okay I'm getting a lot of your selfies looking like you do and making me laugh so keep 'em coming! Keeping it real," she said.

The filter-free movement was sparked by Frankel's initial makeup-free photo that she wanted to share so that a more "realistic female image" would be seen on social media.