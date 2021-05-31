Bethenny Frankel Flashes Her Massive Engagement Ring During a Beach Day in Miami

PEOPLE confirmed the former reality star got engaged to film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon back in March

Bethenny Frankel is back at the beach showing off her massive diamond ring.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star — who confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Paul Bernon after she was spotted wearing an emerald-cut diamond ring on her left hand during a beach day in March — was photographed wearing the show-stopping ring in Miami over Memorial Day Weekend.

Frankel, 50, showed off her toned stomach in a hot pink bikini teamed with a printed high-low skirt and sunglasses from her namesake line. The entrepreneur was also spotted in a fedora and a pink one-piece adorned with an illustration of two tigers, and later posted several Instagram Stories of herself enjoying a pool party in the colorful look.

Bethenny Frankel Credit: VAEM/BACKGRID

In March, PEOPLE confirmed that the former reality star got engaged to boyfriend Paul Bernon after finalizing her contentious divorce from Jason Hoppy. A few days prior, she was photographed wearing the emerald-cut diamond ring during a beach day with 10-year-old daughter Brynn and Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer.

The mogul teamed her huge new engagement ring with a floppy sun hat and a one-piece swimsuit that featured a tiger design (much like the one she wore this weekend!).

Diamond expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told PEOPLE that Frankel's engagement ring looks to be a 15-carat-plus, emerald-cut center stone flanked by trapezoid side stones.

"The value should definitely top $1 million," Fried said at the time. "With its stunning size and exquisite style, Bethenny's ring is a nod to her relationship with Paul Bernon and their future together."

The Skinnygirl entrepreneur started dating Bernon in 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Frankel raved about the relationship, saying things with Bernon, 43, were "wonderful."

"He's a good person who I love," she said. "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

Hoppy and Frankel wed in 2010 and separated in December 2012. Frankel filed for divorce a month later. Though they reached a financial settlement in July 2016, the exes remained at odds over custody of their 10-year-old daughter Bryn for years.