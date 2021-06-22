Bethenny Frankel Shares Makeup-Free Selfie to Remind Others That 'Natural Is Beautiful'

The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the snap in honor of National Selfie Day on Monday

Bethenny Frankel kicked off the week with a sweet reminder.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, posted a makeup-free photo on Instagram in honor of National Selfie Day with the caption, "It's time for a no glam, need roots done, selfie to remind our sons and daughters that natural is beautiful, and comes from within…. Xoxo." She also added the hashtags "#loveyourself #nofilter #thisis50 #thisisme."

"Pretty," actress Jennie Garth commented. "You look beautiful ❤️" someone else added.

The Skinnygirl mogul has always been one to keep it real when it comes to talking about aging.

"I don't really care about being 50," Frankel told PEOPLE in April. "I don't understand lying about your age because then you look worse for your actual age."

As for thoughts on plastic surgery and other enhancements, she said, "I've had a breast lift. Filler is scary but I believe in Botox because it decreased the size of my jaw. I grind my teeth. so it relaxes the muscle. I don't use it as often as I should. I should set a calendar to look in the mirror. If I look like a Shar-Pei that's when I know I need it next."

As always she said, it's all about going with your gut.

"I alway say you're not going to be successful, tan, in shape, well rested, having great sex, with a social life - and be a good parent, all at the same time," she said. "Half of those would be great. You'll get the other half later. It's an à la carte menu."

As for getting older, she explained how it's "all new fodder."