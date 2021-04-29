The reality star is back with a new show The Big Shot with Bethenny on HBO Max

Bethenny Frankel on Aging and How She Knows She Needs Botox: 'When I Look Like a Shar-Pei'

Bethenny Frankel has never been one to dial anything back, not over a decade ago on The Real Housewives of New York City, ("I think the reason I was successful is because I was honest,") not when it came to getting to know fiancé Paul Bernon, ("He knows what he's taken on") nor when it comes to interviews — and talking about aging.

"I don't really care about being 50," says Frankel in this week's PEOPLE. "I don't understand lying about your age because then you look worse for your actual age."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now back as a stiletto-wearing over the top boss in her new show The Big Shot with Bethenny on HBO Max (premiering Thursday), the reality star and entrepreneur tells contestants to "buckle up" as they compete for a chance to join the executive team at her Skinnygirl lifestyle company. The same could be said when it comes to opening up about subjects people don't always talk about.

bethenny frankel on The Big Shot The Big Shot with Bethenny | Credit: Krista Schlueter/HBO Max

"Now it's like the lottery every month if I'm going to get my period — or maybe the Easter bunny," she says with a laugh. "Is it coming?"

As for getting older, she says, "It's all new fodder. I'm launching a new line of reading glasses. You need readers everywhere — like mints."

As for thoughts on plastic surgery and other enhancements, she says, "I've had a breast lift. Filler is scary but I believe in Botox because it decreased the size of my jaw. I grind my teeth. so it relaxes the muscle. I don't use it as often as I should. I should set a calendar to look in the mirror. If I look like a Shar-Pei that's when I know I need it next."

As always she says, it's all about going with your gut.

"I alway say you're not going to be successful, tan, in shape, well rested, having great sex, with a social life — and be a good parent, all at the same time," she says. "Half of those would be great. You'll get the other half later. It's an à la carte menu."