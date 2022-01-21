Bethenny Frankel Models Underwear and Tank Top from Her Skinnygirl Shapewear Collection on Instagram

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel modeled an array of garments from her Skinnygirl shapewear collection on Instagram on Thursday

Bethenny Frankel is showing off some of the must-have items from her Skinnygirl shapewear collection.

The former Real Housewives of New York star, 51, hosted her own personal fashion show for her fans on Instagram on Thursday, modeling some of her favorite pieces from her Skinnygirl lingerie and shapewear collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't tell you how many people have commented on this particular Skinnygirl tank," she said in one of her Instagram Story videos, detailing the white top she was wearing. "It's a classic, and it's a good layering piece, it doesn't dig into you, it doesn't ride up — so it's great for under a blazer for work."

Bethenny Frankel Credit: Bethenny Frankel/instagram

In the series of Instagram Stories, Frankel also modeled a pair of brown seamless shaping briefs — which hugged her curves perfectly.

Bethenny Frankel Credit: Bethenny Frankel/instagram

The mom of one, who shares daughter Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy, also flaunted her rockin' bod in a black bodysuit underneath a structured, black blazer in one Instagram Story. In another, she sported a pair of seamless hipster bikini briefs in white, writing on the Story slide, "Nothing gets between me & my @skinnygirlbrand."

Bethenny Frankel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time Frankel has modeled her shapewear collection for her fans.

In August last year, the New York Times bestselling author stripped down to her skivvies to give an important message to her followers on Instagram about positive body image in the age of filters and other editing apps often used on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Reveals His Dream All-Star Housewives Cast — Including This Newcomer!

"If I were a 'filterer' I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter," she began the caption.

"Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it's important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem," Frankel continued. "It's courageous and beautiful to be real at any age."