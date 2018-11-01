Move over Kardashians, there’s a new social media icon in town. the — daf

For Halloween, Real Housewives of New York City star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel sported a Victoria’s Secret Angels costume, very similar to the one the KarJenner Krew rocked for their group sister costume. The mom of one, 47, wore a pair of giant, feathered white wings with a white bustier and ruffled shorts. She accessorized with sparkly stockings, feathered heels and a bedazzled headdress.

“Heaven sent,” the reality star captioned the photo series.

Bethenny Frankel Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

The Kardashians, on the other hand, each wore their own personalized Angels outfit straight from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show archives. Kim, 38, and Khloé, 34, wore the most risqué lingerie of the bunch, with just bras and panties (and wings of course!) while Kendall, 22, Kylie, 21 and Kourtney all covered their midriffs. The youngest sister and mother to Stormi wore the same sparkling body stocking that Candice Swanepoel wore on the runway in the 2015 show.

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West shared a montage video featuring various clips of her sisters walking up and down a faux-catwalk to commemorate the fabulous look. “I love u my sisters. Forever my angels,” she captioned the video.

The KKW Beauty mogul was the one who actually came up with the idea to do a group Angel costume for Halloween this year. “I wrote to my sisters a few months ago and was like, ‘Girls, let’s do a theme. I sent over a couple ideas, and I said we have to be Victoria’s Secret Angels. They all loved it,” Kardashian West told Refinery29.

Frankel’s costume was equally sexy, and she has a new beau who might’ve been the inspiration. Sources exclusively told PEOPLE in October that the Skinny Girl CEO had begun dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon.

Bernon is a “Co-Founder and Partner of Burn Later, a Los Angeles-based film finance and production company,” his LinkedIn account states. His films include Drinking Buddies and Best Kept Secret.

The weekend before the news was confirmed, Frankel was photographed getting affectionate with a dark-haired man, who appeared to be Bernon.