Bethenny Frankel Hilariously Looks Back at Her Past 'RHONY' Fashion: 'What the Hell Was That?'

The Bravo star held nothing back in her game of "Versace or Hibachi?" on Watch What Happens Live

By
Published on December 8, 2022 01:14 PM
Bethenny Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel didn't hold back Wednesday when she reviewed her past fashion choices on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

During the "Versace or Hibachi?" segment, host Andy Cohen asked the reality star, 52, to analyze her past looks dating back to season 1 of Real Housewives of New York City, which debuted in 2008.

When a floral frock from a trip to the Hamptons popped up, Frankel gasped, "What the hell is that?" as fellow guest Jeff Lewis of Hollywood Houselift questioned, "That's not you, is it?"

Oh, but it was.

"Yeah, I think Maude wants that back," Frankel deadpanned, referring to the dowdy clothes worn by the title character of the 1970s sitcom, played by Bea Arthur.

The peach-and-blue number wasn't the only 'fit that Frankel panned.

Of the blue-green lace dress and hairsprayed coif she wore during the season 2 reunion, Frankel said, "Wow — Hibachi," as she grimaced. "And the hair needs to literally be set aflame."

Frankel didn't hate all of her past sartorial choices, though. In fact, she started off quite indifferent when Cohen began the game.

She dubbed a cropped Skinnygirl red leather jacket and a black headband with paisley mini dress to be "Vernachi," which she described as "in the middle — it's not terrible, but it's not good."

She had similar thoughts about a wrap dress that she accessorized with a martini. "Fine, but not good enough to say Versace," she said, admitting, "I don't know if they're being canceled right now, but I don't want to say it's good enough to be Versace."

Frankel had plenty of "Hibachi" reactions up her sleeve, though, and was quick to roast some outfits that she probably liked once upon a time. A snap of herself in a statement necklace earned a wince and a quick "Hibachi," as did a photo of herself in a gold nightie.

There was a bit of a win, though, when Frankel eyed a striped look she wore to dinner with LuAnn de Lesseps. "I like that Versace," she gushed.

Fortunately for the RHONY star, she has since dumped all of the past looks that she skewered with Cohen. When asked how many of the outfits she still has, she answered, "Literally zero."

Frankel is always open about her style and beauty choices — including her cosmetic procedures. She told Oprah Daily this week that she has no problems undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance, but she's always going to be honest about it. What she doesn't like is artificially filtering a photo on social media, because it feels untruthful to her.

"Plastic surgery I will do, and I want to do it before there's a lot to alter and it's drastic," she said, adding that, no matter what, "I'll be honest about it."

The Bravo star shared that her opinion about filters is not their influence on herself — saying that altered images "don't impact me negatively at all" — but rather the next generation.

"They're not the influence I want on my child or on other children," she said, adding that "the wrong people are the biggest influencers in this country."

Bethenny Frankel Shares Before-and-After Photoshopped Bikini Pictures to Address Body Image
